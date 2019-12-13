All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Travis Barker — “Gimme Brain” Feat. Lil Wayne & Rick Ross Travis Barker curated a fun, strip club-ready collaboration between Lil Wayne and Rick Ross on “Gimme Brain,” where Rozay lets us know, “I hit the booty club and treat it like a holiday” on the suggestively titled track. Mozzy — “Big Homie From The Hood” Mozzy flipped a classic Mario sample on “Big Homie From The Hood,” the latest single from the prolific artist. The video features him having a good time at a neighborhood baseball game, while he unfurls some typically reflective rhymes and lets the world know “this gang bangin’ sh*t ain’t as glamorous as they make it seem.”

Lil Durk — “Career Day” Feat. Polo G A Chicago legend meets up with Mr. Die A Legend on “Career Day,” a track from the OTF crew’s Family Over Everything project. Durk starts off the track lamenting about fake friends and how “I can judge a n**** off his character, off his diamonds,” while Polo follows up with an equally introspective verse reflecting on the rough path he’s taken toward rap stardom.

. Cam’ron — “Big Deal” This week, Cam’ron released more music from his upcoming Purple Haze 2 project. “Big Deal,” where Cam gets reflective over a soaring vocal sample, is a glimpse of the classic Dipset-Heatmakerz sound updated for 2019. He also released a video for “Believe In Flee,” which shows him performing amid a pink backdrop (naturally). Jay Critch — “Dreams In A Wraith” Jay Critch is setting his intentions for 2020 early on “Dreams In A Wraith,” a thumping loosie where Critch rhymes free associatively about himself, his love life, and the trappings of fame..

Pretty Savage — “Ku” Feat. G Herbo Pretty Savage is the newest artist on G-Herbo’s 150 Dream Team label, and she’s rapping with purpose on “Ku.” The two take turns churning through a mysterious synth melody, setting a strong tone for the young artist’s entry in the game. Lil Reese — “Kids In The Ghetto” Lil Reese still hasn’t recovered his voice from his near-fatal shooting in November. But that hasn’t stopped him from being productive on the music tip. Earlier this week he dropped the menacing “Kids In The Ghetto” from out of the stash.

88Glam — “Bankroll” Feat. Lil Keed 88Glam and Lil Keed are celebrating the high life on “Bankroll,” a braggadocious track which was paired with a video that showed the two artists and their crew enjoying the jet life. Jose Guapo — “Simultaneously (What That Mean)” From the all publicity is good publicity files, Chicago MC decided to capitalize on the viral infamy of a DJ Smallz Eyez interview clip in which he revealed that he didn’t know what “simultaneously” meant. He opens his recent “Simultaneously (What That Mean)” freestyle with the assertion that, “I love free promo,” then brushes off the moment with an expose of his skills over a murky, synth-driven production.

Maxo — “Strongside” On “Strongside,” Maxo poetically waxes about his struggles and existential qualms over an evocative, soulful production. Every bar is a candid glimpse into his mind, including the potent “man in the mirror ain’t the strong side, but is he gon’ ride ‘til the end” quandary. FBG Duck — “Chicago Legends” Chicago’s drill movement is one of the biggest influences on modern hip-hop, and FBG Duck decided to pay homage to the scene’s creators on the reflective “Chicago Legends.” Duck even took the big step of shouting out the late Fredo Santana and L’A Capone, two artists from “the other side” of Chicago’s longstanding beef between rival gangs.

Rod Wave — “Misunderstood” Florida’s Rod Wave gave us a glimpse of “that real soldier sh*t” on “Misunderstood,” a heartfelt single from his Ghetto Gospel album. “Misunderstood” is a standout track from the album, as he reflects on the trials of life that scarred him — but ultimately shaped him. 1TakeJay — “Arco 2” Yesterday, Compton rapper 1TakeJay offered up a video for the sequel to his well-known “Arco” single. The charismatic rapper had fun on the single from his G.O.A.T. mixtape, and the action-packed video carried on the festive vibes.