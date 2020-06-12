All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to put the best new rap music in one place for you. This week, there were videos from Lil Wayne and Spillage Village, as well as Dame D.O.L.L.A. AKA Damian Lillard. Check out the rest of the best new rap music below.

Mr. Swipey — “Freca” Feat. French Montana French Montana is continuing his foray into the Brooklyn drill scene, collaborating with Swipey on “Freca,” a Latin-flavored take on the in-demand genre. The video shows the two defying social distancing rules but having the time of their life while doing it. Problem — “Lamborghini” Earlier this week, Problem released a video for “Lamborghini,” a single from his Coffee & Kush, Vol. 1 album. The JoshyGonz-directed clip includes outrageous footage of a five-year-old Utah boy who sought to buy a Lamborghini.

Cambatta — “Bones Of Osiris” Cambatta’s latest video for “Bones Of Osiris” captures the tension of the moment, with black and white footage of nationwide demonstrations fueling his fiery lyricism, as he affirms, ”Never had a Dad in my home I got everything I own cause I’m Black and I’m grown.” Rome Streetz — “My Reality” Rome Streetz delves into a reflective stream of consciousness on “My Reality,” a single from his upcoming Noise Candy 4 project, which will be out next week. He rhymes, “I need some land before a tie-dye bezel / n****s rather be broke and look rich I guess you feel special.”

Tsu Surf — MSYKM New Jersey rapper Tsu Surf jumped ahead of the pack by releasing MSKYM, his latest project, on Wednesday. The 13-track album showcases a blend of the gritty street confessionals and romantic excursions that have won him an expansive fanbase. Features include Jim Jones, Benny The Butcher, G Herbo, Mozzy, and Dave East. Blu & Exile — “Roots Of Blue” Blu & Exile offered a lengthy taste of what to expect from their upcoming Miles project on “Roots Of Blue,” which fuses spoken word with powerful verses in which Blu pays homage to the lineage of African ancestors who preceded him.

Azealia Banks — “Black Madonna” Azealia Banks gets braggadocious on “Black Madonna,” a Lex Luger-produced track where she shows her considerable charisma and rhyming ability over Lex’ atmospheric production. Too Short — “Off And On” Feat. Lexy Pantera Too Short explores rocky romances on “Off And On,” exploring the ups and downs of relationships amidst a poppy soundscape with Lexy Pantera.

Kolyon — “Walk Down” Feat. Mozzy Florida rapper Kolyon released a remix of “Walk Down” featuring Mozzy, who gives the already menacing track a new dynamic of grittiness with bars like, “You don’t believe in what you bang, look how you throw it up.” Hopsin — “Kumbaya” On “Kumbaya,” Hospin delves into passionate, rapidfire rhymes about his internal turmoil, offering the evocative nugget that, “I done made a lot of money from exposin’ my grief.”