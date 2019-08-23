The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty Image

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to put the best music in one place for you. This week was relatively slow as far as releases, but there were new videos from Young Thug, Vince Staples, and YFN Lucci along with Trey Songz. Logic also dropped a “No Pressure” freestyle where he let the world know that he and his girl were expecting. Here’s the best of the rest:

Raphael Saadiq — “Rearview” Feat. Kendrick Lamar

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Kendrick Lamar makes an appearance on Raphael Saadiq’s Jimmy Lee project with the introspective “Rearview,” where he ponders the existential question, “how can I change the world but can’t change myself?” and a slew of other qualms over energetic live drums.

Lizzo — “Truth Hurts” Feat. DaBaby

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lizzo tabbed Charlotte’s DaBaby for the remix of her empowering “Truth Hurts” track. DaBaby opens his verse matching Lizzo’s affirmations with the very specific realization that, “I’m the realest pretty chocolate n—a out here with some good dick.”