All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

This week featured tracks from rap legends Kanye West, Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross, as well as videos from A Boogie, Lil Uzi Vert, and Saweetie. Jaden Smith dropped a preview of his Erys album with “Again,” while 03 Greedo and Travis Barker offered a single from their upcoming collaboration album with “Cellout.” Here’s the best of the rest:

Snoop Dogg, “I Wanna Thank Me”

Even if one is living under a rock, Snoop Dogg’s hip-hop omnipresence has slipped under there too at some point in the past 20 years. He celebrated his rare air rap career in the feel-good video for “I Wanna Thank Me,” the first single from his album of the same title. The video shows his recent Hollywood Walk Of Fame moment, as well as scenes of him greeting fans and hopping on private jets.

Blueface Feat. Offset, “Bussdown”

Blueface got with acclaimed video director Cole Bennett for the school-themed video “Bussdown,” a collaboration with Offset. The minimalist track is with the simple ashy-to-classy boast that he “used to ride the bus down, now I wear bussdowns.”

Jeezy, “1 Time”

Jeezy decided to breathe new life into a classic sample on “1 Time.” The swaggering single from his upcoming final album reinterpreted a part of Nick Ingram’s “Under Pressure” most famously sampled on Jay-Z and Beanie Sigel’s “Stick 2 The Script.”