Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Chloe keeps her remix streak alive thanks to a new “shemix” of Capella Grey’s 2021 summer smash “Gyalis.” Giveon announced his official debut album Give Or Take, a project that will arrive later this month. Lastly, Normani seemingly confirmed the title of her next single. Here are some more releases you should check out:

Arin Ray – Hello Poison It took a little over four years, but at long last, Arin Ray returned with a new album. Hello Poison arrives as yet another sultry and passionate offering in Ray’s discography and it checks in with 15 songs and collaborations with Blxst, VanJess, Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla Sign, D Smoke, Childish Major, and more. India Shawn – “Exchange” After releasing her Before We Go EP to end 2021, India Shawn has returned to center stage with her new single “Exchange.” In a press release, she described the song as “by far the sexiest song I’ve ever written.” She added, “It’s about love, pleasure, and reciprocity. As I evolve in my career and womanhood, it’s becoming increasingly important to show up as my whole self, sexy and sensual included.”

Jean Deaux – Most Wanted (Deluxe) Another singer who’s back in action after releasing a 2021 project is Jean Deaux. After releasing Most Wanted last year, she returns with its deluxe reissue. It features two new songs including “Ease Up” with Masego, with is a groovy and laid-back record that you’ll surely enjoy. Blk Odyssy – “Benny’s Got A Gun” Feat. Benny The Butcher & George Clinton With Blk Vintage Reprise set to arrive later this month, Blk Odyssy, the project of New Jersey artist Juwan Elcock, returns with the latest single from the forthcoming release. “Benny’s Got A Gun” arrives with contributions from Benny The Butcher & George Clinton and it speaks on the deadly cycle of retaliation, told through the eyes of a young boy named Benny who is bullied by kids in his neighborhood.

Reggie Becton – “Call” Feat. Nana You can always trust Reggie Becton to deliver some great music to the world. It’s something that’s evident on “Call,” his new single with California rapper Nana. The lovelorn record is one that Reggie uses to reminisce on a past relationship over the stirring strings of a guitar. Nana also supplies a strong verse that boosts the song’s quality. Tre Samuels – “Magic Stick” Australian singer Tre Samuels recently inked a deal with Warner Records and now he’s back with his new single “Magic Stick.” Samuels takes on the slick throwback beat to deliver intimate verses that combine for a track that will thrive in the summer. The song is also the first offering from his upcoming

Naira Marley – God’s Timing’s The Best After gaining traction last year with “Coming,” a record that arrived after collaborations with Davido, MohBad, and more, Naira Marley arrives with his debut album God’s Timing’s The Best. He released the album on Marlian Day, a day declared by Naira to celebrate liberty and the resilience of Marlians – Naira’s fans. The album’s 14 songs feature help from Zinoleesky, Mayorkun, Jada Kingdom, and more. Nia Sultana – Bigger Dreams Brooklyn singer Nia Sultana steps forth with her debut EP Bigger Dreams. It’s a seven-track effort that features help from Rick Ross and Che Ecru and highlight singles that include “In The Morning” and “Proven.” Altogether Bigger Dreams is a project that watches Sultana navigate the many stages of love: falling in it, falling out, and all the messy in-betweens.