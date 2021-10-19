Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week is led by Summer Walker and her latest single, “Ex For A Reason.” The track features JT from City Girls and stands as the lead single from the singer’s upcoming sophomore album, Still Over It. Elsewhere, Pink Sweats returned with “I Feel Good” and Tone Stith dropped off a sequel project of sorts to 2020’s FWM with his 7-track release, Still FWM.

Summer Walker — “Ex For A Reason” Feat. City Girls We’re less than a month away from the release of Summer Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It. To ramp up excitement for it, the singer calls on City Girls’ JT to join her on “Ex For A Reason.” The track is the lead single from the upcoming album and stands as a fun and upbeat record that’s also a change in direction from the lovelorn record her fans might have expected. Pink Sweats — “I Feel Good” Months after he delivered his debut album, Pink Planet to the world, Pink Sweats is back with acoustic-leaning records to boost our spirits. The Philly native’s latest release is “I Feel Good,” and it’s a truly warmhearted and cheery track that captures him sharing his gratitude for all his blessings and the current status of his life.

Tone Stith — Still FWM To close 2020, Tone Stith dropped off his FWM EP, his first release in over three years. Thankfully, the singer had no intentions of making his fans wait that long for another project as he returned with Still FWM. With the new project, Stith adds seven songs and features from Chris Brown, Kenneth Paige, and Maeta to the FWM experience. Reggie Becton — California PG County’s Reggie Becton concluded 2020 with his Thank You For Listenin’ EP. Boosted by highlight tracks like “Listen,'” Becton’s project put him in a great position to impress in 2021. That brings us to the release of his latest full-length effort, California. Its twelve songs and features from Chris Patrick, Shah Infinite, Ryahn, and Ye Ali accentuate the growing talents that Becton possesses.

Derrick Milano — “Control” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign Fresh off his signing to Epic Records, as well as a Grammy win earlier this year, singer-songwriter Derrick Milano is on the right track for his new solo career and the label. His second song since the signing finds him alongside Ty Dolla Sign on “Control.” The base-heavy track sees the two singers standing tall and proud as they’re able to fulfill the dominant role that their respective partners desire Kirby — Sis. He Wasn’t The One Kirby began her 2020 year with the release of Sis, a 7-track project that served as her introduction to the music world. Turns out that there’s more to the story she delivers on that project. Nearly two years later, she returns with Sis. He Wasn’t The One. It presents 10 songs and a lone feature from BJ The Chicago Kid, and it is surely a step upward in her artistry.

Muni Long — “No R&B” Feat. Ann Marie Muni Long is a renowned songwriter of the 2010s. She’s worked with the likes of Rihanna, Chris Brown, Little Mix, Kesha, Selena Gomez, and more. However, it’s time for the spotlight to shift back to her solo career and that comes with the release of her latest single, “No R&B.” The track features Ann Marie and it’s set to appear on her upcoming EP Public Displays Of Affection, out next month. Funbi — “My Intentions” Nigeria’s own Funbi is looking to carve out his own lane in the growing afrobeats genre and his latest step in doing so comes through his new single, “My Intentions.” The infectious track is the lead single for his upcoming EP, Serenade. In a press release, Funbi spoke about his forthcoming music, saying, “I’m not trying to hide anything anymore, I’m taking the consequences as they come, just in a space where I am free.”

BeMyFiasco — Where I Left You More than five years after her debut EP Layers, Dallas’ BeMyFiasco is finally back with a new project and it’s her debut album, When I Left You. Its 11 songs capture appearances from Carlitta Durand, Little Brother, and Darien Brockington. As the singer describes it, the project focuses on the turbulence of “love, loss, and self-discovery.” “It’s a healthy balance of confidence and vulnerability,” she adds. “Just when I thought I had it all figured out, this album showed me I was just scratching the surface.” Rotimi — All Or Nothing (Deluxe) After concluding August with his new project, All Or Nothing, singer Rotimi has added a bit more to the experience that made the album. He returns with its deluxe version which adds six new songs and features from Busta Rhymes, Ludacris, and Eliad.

Jamila Woods — “WYD (You Got Me)” Both being tenured residents of Chicago’s music community, Jamila Woods and Peter CottonTale reunite for “WYD (You Got Me).” The track is the duo’s second record together following last year’s “Keys, Wallet, Phone, God” and it’s also one that will appear in the upcoming indie film Summertime. Raiche — “Burn Your Clothes” There are many ways to deal with heartbreak and in Raiche’s world, setting a fire or two is the best way for her. Her fiery new single, “Burn Your Clothes,” encapsulates her seething anger towards an ex-lover that crossed the line against one too many times. As a result, she decides that revenge is the best thing they deserve.