Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Snoh Aalegra leads things this week with the release of her third album, Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies. The 13-track project is supported by guest appearances from Tyler The Creator and James Fauntleroy as well as excellent production from The Neptunes, No I.D, Sevn Thomas, and others. Charlotte Day Wilson also appears with a new project, that being her official debut album, Alpha, while Tinashe readies her upcoming album with her latest single, “Bouncin.”

Snoh Aalegra — Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies Almost two years after she gave us Ugh, Those Feels Again, Snoh Aalegra is back doing what she does best on her third album, Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies. Its 13 songs capture the Swedish singer traversing through the highs and lows of love through moments that bring her closer to her partner and others that make her grow apart from them. The project is a mostly solo effort aside from a pair of guest verses from Tyler The Creator and another from James Fauntleroy. Charlotte Day Wilson — Alpha Seemingly years in the making, Charlotte Day Wilson finally arrives with her debut album, Alpha. It boasts 11 songs and contributions from BADBADNOTGOOD, Daniel Caesar, and Syd for an effort that speaks on the singer’s inner struggles with love, growing, and breaking free from old ways that she’s finally able to speak on in a clearer way. It should also be noted that the project is produced by Charlotte herself.

Tinashe — “Bouncin” After teaming up with Buddy for “Pasadena” last month, Tinashe keeps things moving with her latest single, “Bouncin.” The track is a flirtatious effort that will hopefully bring fans closer to the release of her upcoming album, an effort that’s already looking to be a promising follow-up to her 2019 project, Songs For You. Mariah The Scientist — Ry Ry’s World Atlanta’s Mariah The Scientist slowly grabbed the attention of R&B lovers little by little with the release of her 2019 project, Master. Now, she’s back to prove that she’s here to stay with her latest full-length effort. Ry Ry’s World invites listeners into the universe that makes Mariah what she is and through its ten songs, the singer stays absolutely true to herself, even if it comes off as simple and uneventful. Fans will also be greeted with appearances from Young Thug and Lil Baby on the project.

Amorphous — Things Take Shape The past year has been an amazing rise towards fame for viral producer Amorphous. The 23-year-old went from sharing mashups of music’s biggest names to working with them on his brand new project, Things Take Shape. Kehlani, Brandy, James Fauntleroy, and Bree Runway appear throughout its six songs that capture Amorphous’ versatility through R&B, house, and other sounds. Jam & Lewis — Jam & Lewis, Vol. 1 As producers, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and extremely decorated. Hailing from Minnesota and Nebraska respectively, the production duo has notched sixteen No. 1 singles with the likes of Janet Jackson, Usher, Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men, and more. Decades later, the pair steps out as Jam & Lewis on their debut album, Jam & Lewis, Vol. 1. Its ten songs are highlighted by appearances from Mary J. Blige, Boyz II Men, Usher, Toni Braxton, Mariah Carey, and others.

Ant Clemons — “Section” Feat. Kehlani Ant Clemons is still building off a 2020 year that saw the release of his debut album, Happy 2 Be Here, an effort that later earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album. Now, in 2021, the singer is back with more music thanks to his latest single, “Section” with Kehlani. The pair admit to mission a past lover and despite their attempts to cope with the feelings during a night out of drinking, the alcohol only seems to make things worse for them. Kyle Dion & Ja Rule — “Placebo” Two years removed from his sophomore effort, Suga, Kyle Dion is finally gearing up to release a new album. The currently untitled project will arrive on August 20 and to build some excitement for it, Dion shares his latest single, “Placebo” with Ja Rule. The track is a fun and bright record that makes a departure from his past melancholy records. “People are ready to have fun,” he says about the song. “Nobody wants to be sad as hell anymore — we already did that.”

BJ The Chicago Kid — “Type Of Day” Feat. Eric Bellinger BJ The Chicago Kid returns with his third installment in his “BJ Wednesdays” series. After last week’s cover of The-Dream’s “Fancy,” BJ calls on Eric Bellinger for an original effort in “Type Of Day.” The song marks the duo’s second collaboration after their 2019 song, “Back It Up.” Their newest effort is quite the feel-good record to enjoy as you head into your weekend. Jean Deaux — “Gang” After dropping off Watch This! last year, Jean Deaux returns with her second single of the year with “Gang.” The bouncy track finds the singer reinforce her loyalty to the people she loves the most while refusing to switch up and turn her back on them. “Gang” is also the follow-up to her March single, “Easiest Thing.”