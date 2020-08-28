After securing a feature from 6lack on “Not Too Deep,” Los Angeles singer-songwriter India Shawn looks a little closer to home for her latest single, tapping Anderson .Paak for an ecstatic verse on “Movin’ On.” The song features stutter-stepping brass, soulful hand-claps, and a skittering drum line as Shawn sings about getting over a breakup.

Meanwhile, .Paak’s verse finds him reflecting on his own past mistakes. “Truth is, I’m running out of lies to tell,” he admits. “New chick after chick, I done lost count of excuses / ‘Bout, oh we can’t be exclusive.” If that sounds a little melancholy, it shouldn’t. The song is actually a hopeful declaration of independence, looking forward to the future and the next chance to get love right.

Although India Shawn may look a lot like a new artist, in truth, she’s a 10-year veteran of the industry, lending her pen to bigger artists behind the scenes and releasing her own EP, Origin, in 2012. After writing for Diddy’s Dirty Money collective, El Debarge, Keri Hilson, and Monica, India is ready to step out to center stage and stake her claim on some spotlight for herself.

Listen to India Shawn and Anderson .Paak’s ‘Movin’ On’ above.