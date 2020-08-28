Music

India Shawn Looks To Anderson .Paak For Some Help ‘Movin’ On’ From Past Love

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

After securing a feature from 6lack on “Not Too Deep,” Los Angeles singer-songwriter India Shawn looks a little closer to home for her latest single, tapping Anderson .Paak for an ecstatic verse on “Movin’ On.” The song features stutter-stepping brass, soulful hand-claps, and a skittering drum line as Shawn sings about getting over a breakup.

Meanwhile, .Paak’s verse finds him reflecting on his own past mistakes. “Truth is, I’m running out of lies to tell,” he admits. “New chick after chick, I done lost count of excuses / ‘Bout, oh we can’t be exclusive.” If that sounds a little melancholy, it shouldn’t. The song is actually a hopeful declaration of independence, looking forward to the future and the next chance to get love right.

Although India Shawn may look a lot like a new artist, in truth, she’s a 10-year veteran of the industry, lending her pen to bigger artists behind the scenes and releasing her own EP, Origin, in 2012. After writing for Diddy’s Dirty Money collective, El Debarge, Keri Hilson, and Monica, India is ready to step out to center stage and stake her claim on some spotlight for herself.

Listen to India Shawn and Anderson .Paak’s ‘Movin’ On’ above.

Tags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×