All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B music can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs fans should hear. This week, Bren Joy released his Warner Records debut “Freezing,” Justine Skye unleashed her full-length project Bare With Me: The Album and Teyana Taylor released The Album, her robust follow-up to 2018’s K.T.S.E.. Check out the rest of the best new R&B music below.

Bren Joy — “Freezing” Up and coming Nashville singer Bren Joy‘s “Freezing” is the perfect blend of R&B and jazz, and despite the song’s title, it carries the most infectious, brightest tune. Bren’s voice is impressive and the singer has no problem showing off the many different directions he’s capable of manipulating his vocals. The song is the follow-up to his 2019 cut “Henny In The Hamptons” off his Twenties project. “‘Freezing’ is about taking the initiative,” the rising singer said of the song. “It’s about taking a leap of faith into what you want to be and achieve.” Fans can expect the music video for “Freezing” real soon. Justine Skye — Bare With Me (The Album) Justine Skye brings her 2019 Bare With Me EP full circle with her full-length project, Bare With Me: The Album. The revamped project adds four tracks for a total of 10 songs, including a deconstructed version of “Maybe.” The newly evolved project is a melodic catharsis of Skye’s romantic past and serves as an end to a chapter.

Teyana Taylor — The Album Two years following Teyana Taylor‘s K.T.S.E., the GOOD Music artist has finally released her third studio album aptly titled, The Album. The project is brimming with 23 songs and each one is special on its own. Though K.T.S.E. had only two features, The Album‘s guest appearance list is pretty smooth and includes Erykah Badu, Quavo, Kehlani, Future, her husband Iman Shumpert as well as Ms. Lauryn Hill on “We Got Love.” Victoria Monet — “Experience” feat. Khalid Victoria Monet and Khalid’s dazzling pop-R&B treat “Experience” is the latest offering from Monet’s upcoming project Jaguar, which is reportedly slated to arrive sometime later this year. Victoria and Khalid play off each other’s sparkling energy throughout the SG Lewis-produced track and sing about being all out of love.

They. — “Count Me In” It’s been a minute since They. released their Fireside EP and this week fans were the recipients of new music from Drew Love and Dante in the form of “Count Me In.” The song is expected to make an appearance on their upcoming project The Amanda Tape, where They. explores various phases of love, emotions, and vulnerability as Black men. So far, the mixtape is slated to feature guest appearances from Tinashe and Juicy J. John Legend — Bigger Love EGOT icon John Legend comes with all the vibes on his seventh studio album Bigger Love, from its opening cut “Ooh La” to its closing number “Never Break.” Legend delivers 16 tracks of purified symphonies, dripping in love — something we could all use in today’s climate. Bigger Love is a truly relaxing trip on the piano genius’ dime. Jhene Aiko, Gary Clark Jr., and Rapsody all make an appearance on the album, among others.

Mereba — “Heatwave (acoustic)” feat. 6lack Last year, Mereba and 6lack came together for The Jungle Is The Only Way Out‘s “Heatwave,” to much acclaim and have re-released an acoustic version of the song for the first week of the summer. The stripped-back version of “Heatwave” is just as good as the original and deserves a spin. Bobby Brackins — “Drug of Choice” Feat. Eric Bellinger and Chloe Angelides Bobby Brackins is bracing for his upcoming project Lata Harbor, home to his latest release “Drug Of Choice” featuring Chloe Angelides and Eric Bellinger. The introspective song is helmed by Chloe’s vocals to the sound of sharp snares and dramatic synths, pushing it into the realm of both pop and R&B. “Drug Of Choice” follows the release of Brackins March single “Wash My Hands” featuring Marc E. Bassy and August 08.

Mikhala Jene — “Let My People Go” In celebration of Juneteenth, burgeoning R&B singer Mikhala Jene unleashed her powerful number “Let My People Go.” Jene recently headlined the virtual Escape Tracks R&B Festival along with the likes of Tone Stith and Eric Bellinger. Cruel Santino — “End Of The Wicked” feat. Octavion In a language of his own, Nigerian musician Cruel Santino, formerly known as Santi, entrances listeners on his latest single “End Of The Wicked” featuring French rapper Octavian. The funky tune is expected to appear on Cruel Santino’s upcoming sophomore album, which will be the follow up to 2019’s Mandy & The Jungle.