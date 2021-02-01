All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday.

Brent Faiyaz – “Gravity” That’s right. Brent Faiyaz and Tyler The Creator are on the same song. It’s titled “Gravity” and it’s glorious. Brent brings on his melodic toxicity while Tyler adds his ingenious energy. Produced by DJ Dahi, “Gravity” is in collaboration with adidas original as part of their ‘Songs From Scratch’ series. Summer Walker – “Body” “Body” is a fan favorite off Summer Walker’s well-recieved debut album Over It and it now has a music video with the R&B singer showing off her baby bump. Simple and serene, Summer’s mostly black and white visual features her relaxing in a luxurious cabana near the sea.

PARTYNEXTDOOR – Colours Yes, PARTYNEXTDOOR’s highly-celebrated SoundCloud-only project Colours is now available on DSPs everywhere. Come get into “Peace of Mind,” “Freak In You,” and the rest of Colours like it’s the very first time. Trevor Jackson – “Just Friends” Trevor Jackson drops off his music video for his song “Just Friends” and does an amazing interpolation of Ludacris and Usher’s early 2000s hit “Lovers And Friends.” Based on “Just Friends” and music from Trevor’s past releases, there’s definitely more to look forward to.

Asiahn — “My World” This week, Asiahn comes through with a dreamy visual for her song “My World,” off The Interlude EP. Trust, the visual looks just as gentle and musing as the song sounds. Since the release of her debut EP, Asiahn has popped up on both Billboard’s Emerging Artist Spotlight list and chart. Otis Kane — “Without You” Otis Kane is back with another love-filled R&B jam in the form of “Without You.” As the follow-up to Kane’s previously released songs “Lost” and “Fight For You,” “Without You” is just another example of what fans can expect when his project releases in February.

Pink Sweats — “At My Worst (Remix)” Feat. Kehlani Who knew that Pink Sweats and Kehlani on the same song would be so magical? Their latest collaboration “At My Worst” is just that. In the meantime, his upcoming project Pink Planet is still on the way. Marvin Gaye — What’s Going On: Deluxe Edition In celebration of the late Marvin Gaye and his musical contributions, there is now a deluxe version of his album What’s Going On available. This edition of What’s Going On features various versions of the album’s titled track, that still remains relevant 50 years later.