Durand Bernarr has come a long way since competing on the BET reality competition show The Next Big Thing. The independent singer and songwriter has worked with Grammy Award-winning artists Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak, and Kaytranada, to name a few. But his latest album Wanderlust has fans confident that his time accepting the coveted award is coming soon.

Back by his band Tithe And Offering, drummer Frank Moka, keyboardist Devin Smith, guitarist Sam Hoffman (support keyboardist), and bassist Egberto “Budda” Foster, Jr., Durand brought his signature blends of funk, soul, and R&B to NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. After his introduction, the musician was sure to light an incent to set the mode before opening with “Leveled,” off Wanderlust. With his background singers Terron Austin, Roy Pattern, Jr., and Jason Paul, Durand quicking turns the room out with his buttery vocals.

Other songs included in his setlist include “Chops (Reprise from STUCK.),” “Sam’s Vibe,” “Company,” “Mango Butter,” “Relocate,” “Freefall,” “STUCK,” and “Melody.”

During one of his chats with the crowd, he declared, “I’m not meant to be understood; I’m meant to be experienced,” and there’s no argument there. Outside of the stellar musicality displayed by the singer, the background vocalist, and the live instrumentalists, Durand gave the at-home viewers something to bite into as everyone was dressed in the Disney show The Proud Family cosplay. Durand in full Uncle Bobby costuming from hair to toe.

Fans took to social media to react to the fun early Halloween wardrobe from the musicians.

Lol I spot Suga Mama, Sticky, la Cienaga, Penny and Dijonay omgg and the gross sisters I’m crying 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Lios-Goat 🍊 (@Lions4Fairies) April 2, 2023

It JUST clicked uncle Bobby??? La Cienega with the CRISPY BOB!!!!????? pic.twitter.com/L2g83shWBr — Wakanda’s top travel agent (@NaturallyRue) April 2, 2023

Come on Uncle Bobby and Proud Family. Let me click this link and check it out. — Competiton Ready (@CompetitonReady) March 31, 2023

Of course, Durand and crew couldn’t help but sing the show’s theme song in a clip uploaded to Twitter.

Watch Durand Bernarr’s full Tiny Desk Concert above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.