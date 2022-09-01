Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B and afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Rema recruited Selena Gomez for a remix of his Rave & Roses standout, “Calm Down,” while Dixson announced his new project 004DAISY and shared his new single, “Cherry Sorbet” with Sevyn Streeter. John Legend and Saweetie also danced the night away in their video for “All She Wanna Do.” Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Jade Novah — Moon In Pisces Earlier this month, Jade Novah gave us one final treat from her upcoming EP with “Trip.” Two weeks after sharing that song, the full Moon In Pisces is here. Six songs and a guest appearance from Kenyon Dixon make up the project which Novah describes as “a musical reflection of love and accountability while healing.” Jacob Banks — Lies About The War Four years after his debut album Village, Nigerian-born London-based singer Jacob Banks is back with his sophomore album and he’s doing things independently now. Lies About The War checks in with ten songs and contributions from Anna Leone, Tobe Nwigwe, Adekunle Gold, and Samm Henshaw. “It’s about how when soldiers return from war, they tell elaborate stories of what occurred, but this tale of events only comes from their perspective,” Banks said about the album. “The project speaks in hindsight to what I’ve learned along the way, and is an oversimplification of everything that happened.”

Savannah Re — “Closure” Toronto singer Savannah Re kicked off her year with “Fiji” and “Last One,” and shortly after, she announced that her sophomore project was on the way with “About U.” A little over a month after that song arrived, Re is back with “Closure.” Just like “About U,” her latest single lives in the world of unrequited love, but this time, Re seems to be in control which she exhibits through the song’s island-influenced production. Tempest — “So Gone” Feat. Naomi Wild This is your monthly reminder that Tempest is absolutely a singer to watch out for going forward. The latest reason is her new single “So Gone” alongside Naomi Wild. Tempest and Naomi warn a man about their possible departure as he’s played with their feelings and time for far too long. However, in a shocking twist, the man in question is actually the one to pack their bags, leaving Tempest and Naomi a bit confused and hurt.

Che Ecru — “4 This Moment” Che Ecru never lets his foot off the gas and 2022 is another example of that for him. After dropping his What Are We? EP back in March, the Boston singer delivers a trio of songs with the latest being “4 This Moment.” The gloomy record offers a sincere promise to a special woman as Ecru has his eyes and heart set on making their next moment together memorable for a lifetime. BNXN fka Buju — Bad Since ’97 BNXN fka Buju attained worldwide recognition with Wizkid’s “Mood,” after successful collaborations with Burna Boy and Zlatan early in his career. After dropping his second project Sorry I’m Late last fall, BNXN stayed hot with songs like “Finesse,” “For Days,” and more. Now, his third body of work, Bad Since ’97, is here. It features seven songs, features from Wizkid, Wande Coal, Olamide, and highlight records that include “In My Mind” and “Loose Control.”

CKay — “You” Next month, CKay will release his long-awaited third project Sad Romance, which features previously released records “Emiliana” and “Watawi.” Ahead of its September 23 release date, Ckay returns with the album’s opening track, “You.” The record captures Ckay in full pursuit of a potential lover, someone that he’s more than willing to commit to when the time comes. Altogether, it’s an impressive balance of tenderness and passion. DJ Tunez — Cruise Control Vol. 1 DJ Tunez, a prominent producer in the afrobeats scene who is also Wizkid’s DJ, is back in action with a new project. After a steady string of singles, DJ Tunez drops his 5-track EP Cruise Control Vol. 1. The project recruits a talented roster of afrobeats singers that includes Projexx, Brume, AV, Wande Coal, Victony, Wizkid, Alpha P, Tay Iwar, Mohbad, and Rexxie.

Jay Isaiah — “Movies” Adding on to a year that includes “Over U” and “Garden,” Toronto singer Jay Isaiah gets back to work with “Movies.” Once again, Isaiah blends R&B and funk for a song that compares love to a familiar movie. While the film may be a good one, its familiarity may cause you to overlook certain scenes and miss out on truly enjoying the good parts. In Isaiah’s world, he wants to make sure that every moment is enjoyed and relished to the fullest extent. Mere Raj — Come Inside It’s Getting Dark Meet North Carolina singer Mere Raj who just arrived with his debut project Come Inside It’s Getting Dark. Its five tracks attempt to capture the whirlwind of thoughts and chaos that circulate in his mind. “I keep thinking about how I wanted to convey how I felt so bad, he said about the project. “All my thoughts/worries/doubt. sometimes I feel like there’s sh*t I can’t explain outright but when I sing it there’s nothing I can compare it to.”