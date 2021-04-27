All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes good R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the hottest R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear.

This week, Jorja Smith announces the release date for her upcoming album as well as a new single. Also, HER dropped a bedroom-ready track with Chris Brown and Jhene Aiko released a music video for her Chilombo track “Tryna Smoke.”

Jorja Smith — “Gone”

Finally, the follow-up to Jorja Smith‘s 2018 Lost & Found is on the way in the form of Be Right Back and the UK singer has blessed fans with another cut from the project titled “Gone.” Be Right Back is expected to land on DSPs on May 14.

HER — “Come Through” Feat. Chris Brown

HER tapped Chris Brown for the sensual R&B number “Come Through.” The pair combines their vocal talents over the smooth track, singing about what happens moments before a sneaky link occurs. HER’s debut album is on the way and she recently revealed the title to be Back Of My Mind in an Instagram post.

Jhene Aiko — “Tryna Smoke”

4/20 is a special day for cannabis smokers around the world and as a prominent chiefer herself, Jhene Aiko commemorated the day with a music video for her track “Tryna Smoke.” The track lives on her 2020 album Chilombo, which ranked at No. 4 on Uproxx’s Best R&B Albums Of 2020 list.

The WRLDFMS Tony Williams — “Everybody Knows” Feat. Wale

The WRLDFMS Tony Williams just inked a deal with Curb Records and “Everybody Knows” is the talented musician’s first song with the label, featuring Wale. “Everybody Knows” gives old-school vibes with a modern twist. “We’ve had this one tucked away for a good amount of time, and the time is finally right to share it with the world,” Tony said in a statement. “We’ve certainly had some unique challenges during the pandemic, but we feel blessed to be able to share what we’ve been working on.”

Rini — “Out The Blue” Feat. Earthgang

Rini upped the ante on his already ethereal slow-motion track “Out The Blue” with a feature from Dreamville’s Earthgang.