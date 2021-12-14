Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, Lucky Daye leads the way with his new song “Candy Drip,” which serves as the lead single for his upcoming sophomore album of the same title. Next up, we have Alicia Keys who returned with her eighth album Keys — a 26-track project laced with features from Pusha T, Lil Wayne, Lucky Daye, and more. Elsewhere, Ne-Yo connects with Yung Bleu for their bouncy single, “Stay Down.”

Lucky Daye — “Candy Drip” Lucky Daye is certainly one of R&B’s most promising acts, and after the success of his 2019 debut album Painted, the expectations are high for the New Orleans native. He’ll hopefully meet them on his upcoming sophomore album which he announced with its title track, “Candy Drip.” It’s a woozy effort that truly highlights his versatility as an artist. Alicia Keys — Keys A little over a year after she dropped her Alicia album, Alicia Keys is back with its companion project Keys, which also serves as her eighth album. It’s a double disc effort with side A featuring music we may expect from her while side B features songs that push past the limits of her artistry. Altogether, it amounts to 26 songs and guest appearances from Pusha T, Lil Wayne, Lucky Daye, and more.

Ne-Yo — “Stay Down” Feat. Yung Bleu Ne-Yo spent 2021 celebrating the 15th anniversary of his classic debut album, In My Own Words. As we get ready to move into 2022, Ne-Yo is seemingly set on bringing us new music in the new year. It begins with “Stay Down,” a bouncy track that finds him beside Yung Bleu as they both promise to be a ride or die partner for their lovers as they both know their respective partners would do the same. Pink Sweats — “Midnight River” Feat. 6lack Pink Sweats has plenty to be proud of in 2021 thanks to his extremely impressive debut album, Pink Planet, a project that landed on Uproxx’s Best R&B Albums Of 2021 list. Despite that, he’s showing no signs of slowing down as he offers his third single in as many months with Midnight River” alongside 6lack. The somber collaboration sees both singers craving a peaceful and serene moment with their respective lovers.

Zacari — Sol Zacari, who stands as one of the more recent signees to TDE, looks to be getting back into the swing of things as his music output has increased in recent months. The latest example of that comes with his Sol EP which offers four tracks and a lone feature from Justin Nozuka. Though it may be a brief effort, hopefully, it leads to more from Zacari in the near future. Isaia Huron — Cerulean Tapes Isaia Huron has already impressed in 2021 with his Bound EP which he dropped back in August. The Nashville native adds on to his 2021 portfolio with another EP, titled Cerulean Tapes. The project is comprised of covers of noteworthy R&B records from the past by Floetry (“Say Yes”), Miguel (“Adorn”), Aaliyah (“One In Million”), and Drake (“Teenage Fever”). For each song, Huron completely changes the arrangement and production while keeping the lyrics intact for what proves to be an equally impressive and soothing body of work.

Fana Hues — “Breakfast” Fana Hues received a huge boost in her career thanks to the reception of her 2020 project Hues. Things continued to improve for her as she landed a highlight guest appearance on Tyler The Creator’s 2021 album Call Me If You’re Lost. Now she’s laying the groundwork for what will surely be a strong 2022 year and it begins with her newest single, “Breakfast.” It’s an effort she debuted on A COLORS Show and one that beautifully showcases her vocals and her irresistible aura. Rayana Jay — “Whoroscope” While it’s been two years since Rayana Jay dropped a project, that being 2019’s Love Me Like, the Richmond, California-native has been far from quiet. Her latest single, “Whoroscope,” is a bouncy effort that runs down her roster of men and highlights their most notable attributes while connecting them to their respective astrology signs.

Jaz Karis — “Home” I’ve been waiting to hear more from South London’s Jaz Karis after stumbling upon her 2020 EP All Eyes On U. All throughout 2021, she’s dropped off strong singles that indicate all signs point towards a promising future for the rising singer. Her newest release, “Home,” is an excellent example of that as it arrives as a piano-driven ballad that begs an old lover to not settle down with someone. Dende — Pregnancy Pack Texas native Dende is certainly turning heads with his music and his latest project is an excellent example of that. The singer returns with Pregnancy Pack, and its eight songs are everything you expect to hear with the title that it holds. The project is perfect for a late night with you and your partner to relax and unwind once all of the day’s tasks are complete. It also flaunts features from Bairi, Lily Aviana, Bobby Feeno, Susan Carol, and Cam Hayden.