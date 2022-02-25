Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, Lucky Daye leads the way with “NWA,” his new single featuring Lil Durk. The track is the latest offering from the singer’s upcoming sophomore album Candy Drip. PJ Morton and JoJo joined forces for their new collaboration, “My Peace,” which also features Mr. Talkbox. Months removed from his seventh album On Earth, And In Heaven, Robin Thicke recruits Rapsody for “Day One Friend.”

Lucky Daye — “NWA” Feat. Lil Durk In just a few weeks, Lucky Daye will release his sophomore album Candy Drip. It arrives almost three years after his debut album Painted and a year after is most recent project, Table For Two. So far, Lucky has released the title track from the project, but he follows that up with “NWA” alongside Lil Durk. The duo arrives as a confident and flirtatious duo ready to woo a special woman into their arms. PJ Morton & JoJo — “My Peace” Feat. Mr. Talkbox After dropping The Piano Album back in 2020, PJ Morton has been fairly active in recent months. His latest offering finds him beside JoJo and Mr. Talkbox on “My Peace.” The track sees the trio preaching about focusing on themselves and improving their well-being so that they can be the best for their partner. The song is also carried by triumphant production and a nice sample of Outkast’s “SpottieOttieDopaliscious.”

Robin Thicke & Rapsody — “Day One Friend” In 2021, Robin Thicke released his seventh album On Earth, And In Heaven. It marks his first full-length effort in seven years. Thankfully, things don’t seem to be slowing down for the singer as he returned with “Day On Friend.” The new release features Rapsody as the two sing about the ideal friendships they have in their lives. Robin and Rapsody take a warm trip down memory lane on the song which will surely remind you of the good friendships in your life. Teedra Moses — “Make Me” Feat. Eric Bellinger & Currensy Last spring, Teedra Moses arrived with her sultry single “Make Me,” which originally featured Brody and Uncle Chucc. Now, almost a year after the song’s release, she returns with a new remix featuring Eric Bellinger and Currensy. Bellinger adds to the song’s alluring mood with a verse of his own which momentarily features a duet between him and Moses. Finally, Currensy closes things out with a slick-talking verse that helps to perfect the remix.

Leven Kali — “EEK” Back in 2020, Leven Kali dropped one of that year’s better R&B projects with Hightide. It was an upbeat follow-up to his 2019 debut project Lowtide. Now, the hope is the West Coast singer is working on his new body of work. Whether that’s the case remains to be seen, but until then we can enjoy his latest single, “EEK.” Kali’s new drop is a fun and lively single that preaches about enjoying the moment and letting go of life’s worries. Gemaine & Charlie Heat — “Lay It Down” Last month, singer-producer duo Gemaine and Charlie Heat joined forces for their new single, “No Questions.” The project song arrived with the announcement that the two would be pairing up for a new project titled New Jack City. There’s no release date for the project yet, but for those who are excited about its release, there is a new single for you to enjoy. Germaine and Charlie return with “Lay It Down,” which strikes a seductive number that sees Gemaine aiming to be as passionate as possible with his partner while they make love to each other.

PxRRY — “More Than A Little Bit” Connecticut singer PxRRY is making his splash in the R&B world. After dropping his Enough Said EP last year, which featured a highlight appearance from Eric Bellinger, PxRRY is back to work in 2022. He returns with “More Than A Little Bit” which strikes as an endearing promise to a lover to also do more than the bare minimum for them. Marzz — “KMS” In late 2020, Marzz inked a record deal with RCA’s Keep Cool imprint which is also the home of Lucky Daye, VanJess, Normani, and more. The following year, she released her debut EP Love Letterz, and after keeping cool for the rest of the year, she’s back in action with new music. Marzz arrives with “KMS,” which stands for “Killing Me Slowly,” and on it, she speaks of the unsatisfying nature of her relationship which has left her weary and deep in her feelings.