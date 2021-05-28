All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the the best new R&B jams that fans should hear. This week, Tone Stith released another slow jam titled “Like The First Time” in anticipation of his upcoming EP FWM, Justine Skye dropped off her song “Twisted Fantasy” featuring Rema, and JoJo shared her latest “Creature Of Habit.”

Tone Stith — “Like The First Time” Tone Stith is coming into his own and the sensual “Like The First Time,” is an example of that. It’s the third single off his upcoming project FWM and is a great representation of the potential the talented singer-songwriter holds (as if his essentially perfect vocals aren’t enough) for the future of R&B. Justine Skye — “Twisted Fantasy” Feat. Rema Justine Skye‘s Space & Time with Timbaland is on the way and ahead of its release, she shares her visual for “Twisted Fantasy” featuring Nigerian star Rema. Space & Time is the follow-up to 2020’s Bare With Me: The Album and created over Instagram Live with Timbo during the pandemic. “My story and my sound finally unite,” she said in a statement. “I’ve never been as vulnerable or as candid as I am on this album. I’m really laying it all out, having fun, talking sh*t, and being me.”

JoJo — “Creature Of Habit” JoJo‘s latest release “Creature Of Habit” is a relatable song that finds JoJo surrounding to the vulnerabilities one can have when dealing with a passionate yet toxic situation when the red flags can look like Six Flags. “‘Creature Of Habit’ is about someone who feels addicted to the habit of a relationship, even though they’re not truly happy in it,” JoJo explained in a statement. “Having experienced my own cycles of habits allowed me to find aspects of myself in the lyrics.” Mereba — AZEB Mereba’s AZEB features seven songs that live in a world where futuristic R&B reigns supreme. It’s a powerful project intertwined with an equally powerful message submerged in Black excellence. “This year has shown us that that is actually more of us than many people thought,” she said in a statement. “I want to remind people of love, too. The very thing we deserve the right to do and to be.”