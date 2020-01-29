Music

Rapsody And PJ Morton Give An Impassioned ‘Afeni’ Performance On ‘The Tonight Show’

Tuesday night, Rapsody made her debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with an impassioned performance of her Eve single “Afeni” featuring piano and vocals provided by the recently-minted Grammy Award winner PJ Morton. Dedicated to the strength, caring, and perseverance of Black women, “Afeni” is titled for the mother of Tupac Shakur and features a vocal sample from his 1993 single “Keep Ya Head Up” in which he ponders the mistreatment of Black women by Black men.

Rapsody knows a thing or two about that. Her recent album, Eve, is a dedication to prominent and inspiration Black women throughout history, both real and fictional, who have had an influence on her art. In December, she told Uproxx: “It’s important for me while I have the microphone, while I have people’s ears and while I have a platform, to tell that story.” Her single “Afeni” is just one part of that, while other influential women she name-checks on the album include “Oprah,” the fiery soul singer “Nina” Simone, and the Olympic fencing bronze medalist, “Ibtihaj” Muhammad, who was the first Muslim woman to wear a hijab while representing the United States at the Olympics. Rapsody will also begin her A Black Woman Created This Tour next month.

Watch Rapsody and PJ Morton’s performance of “Afeni” above.

