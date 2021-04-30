Sometimes good R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the hottest R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, Shelley makes his long-awaited return with Shelley FKA DRAM, a ten-track effort that signals the start of a new chapter in his career. Justine Skye also prepares her upcoming Twisted Fantasy album with its title track and Trevor Jackson boosts The Love Language, his album that dropped last month, with a comical new video.

Shelley — Shelley FKA DRAM While his name may have changed, Virginia’s Shelley — fka DRAM — still produces music at a high level. After staying low for most of 2020, he returns with his latest album, Shelley FKA DRAM. The project delivers a very digestible ten tracks for listeners with features from Summer Walker, HER, Watt, and Erykah Badu. He also held an NPR Tiny Desk concert prior to the album’s release, his second one since 2017, in a moment he called “a new beginning. Full circle.” Justine Skye — “Twisted Fantasy” Feat. Rema Last summer, Justine Skye dropped her impressive album, Bare With Me, and now the singer will impact this year’s summer with another body of work. The forthcoming project is titled Twisted Fantasy and while we’ll have to wait until June 25 to get it, she dropped its title track today for fans to enjoy. Accompanied by Nigerian afro-fusion singer Rema, Skye’s new single is led by gloomy island production and the singer’s tale of a struggling love despite enjoyable moments of intimacy

Trevor Jackson — “Your Everything” From acting and singing to dancing and directing, Trevor Jackson does it all, but if you found that hard to believe, the multifaceted act showcases his many talents in a new video for “Your Everything.” In its opening scene, Jackson plays a mailman who stumbles upon a woman exiting her partner’s home after an argument. It’s here where The Love Language singer decides to place himself all through the woman’s life in hopes of quickly landing her attention. Jackson plays everything in her life including a taxi driver, purse-snatcher, cop, and her relatives. Mereba — “Rider” It’s been a little over a year since Mereba dropped her debut album, The Jungle Is The Only Way Out. While the wait for her sophomore effort continues, she’s been far from quiet over the past few months. She joined her Spillage Village collective for their Spilligion album last year and now, she’s back with her first single of the year, a groovy number titled “Rider.” Here, Mereba is deep in love and committed to showing a new side of herself in the relationship.