All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the the best new R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday.

Mahalia — “Jealous” Feat. Rico Nasty Mahalia and Rico Nasty teamed up for the UK singer’s latest video release for “Jealous.” Directed by Melody Maker and taking inspiration from the ’90s hood classic Belly, Mahalia re-enacts the iconic scene between Tommy, played by DMX, and his girl Keisha when she caught him cheating, but instead Mahalia shows what it would like if Keisha actually got revenge. “Jealous” is her first single that is expected to live on her follow-up to 2020’s Love & Compromise. Bryson Tiller — “Sorrows” Bryson Tiller‘s “Sorrows” off Anniversary now has a visual that sees Tiller lost in the vortex of desert mirages and reminiscing about his relationships. Bryson recently revealed that fans can expect another project from him, titled Serenity, real soon.

Chris Brown & Young Thug — “Go Crazy Remix” Feat. Mulatto, Future and Lil Durk Chris Brown and Young Thug’s beloved summer bop “Go Crazy” has been enhanced with a remix featuring Mulatto, Future, and Lil Durk. The chart-topping hit lives on Breezy and Thugger’s collaborative mixtape from last year, Slime & B and steadily remains in the top 10 of the Billboard charts. Russ — “Misunderstood” Russ pleased fans this week with his new track “Misunderstood.” It’s a slow jam aided by high-hats and an acoustic guitar that perfectly conveys his feelings after a relationship officially ends.

Justine Skye — “Intruded” Over the pandemic, Justine Skye and Timbaland have been locked in. This week Justine debuts her first single with the Grammy Award-winning producer titled “Intruded,” and it arrives with an accompanying short-film music video. This seems to be the beginning of a new era for Skye as she leaves the past behind with her second studio album Bare With Me: The Album and sets the tone for a promising future. Kelly Rowland — K Kelly Rowland just hit us with her six-song release, K. The project includes the previously released, tracks “Hitman” and “Black Magic.” Today, she delivered a new music video for the track “Flowers.” K is a rich project and feels like that perfect collection of songs that we need.

Siena Liggins — “Dirty Girl” feat. Yung Baby Tate Siena Liggins is here with her new song “Dirty Girl” and she taps in with Yung Baby Tate to share the track with her. This is the lead single from Siena’s upcoming debut album, Ms. Out Tonight, which is expected to be released in April. Elhae — “Separated” Elhae has blessed us with his new gem “Separated” and its music video directed by Loris Russier with creative direction from Siwoo Lee. “The song is really emotional, and I just wanted to pair that with something just as emotional visually,” Elhae said of the song in a statement. “I love how everything came out and excited to work on more projects with Loris in the future.”