When looking at the past half-decade in R&B, there’s no doubt that Lucky Daye had one of the more eye-catching breakouts amongst the newcomers in the genre. The New Orleans singer certainly didn’t have the chart-topping song or album, but the well-crafted and music and undeniable talent were there. Daye dropped his debut album, Painted in the spring of 2019 and it would land him four Grammy nominations at the following year’s award show. The rest of the year would be quiet for the singer, but he would make a big return in 2021.

Daye kicked off the year with his Table For Two EP and while that would’ve been enough in a year’s work for some artists, it looks like the singer is far from done. The “Roll Some Mo” act returns with a brand new single, titled, “Running Blind.” The new track will appear on the upcoming Liberated / Music For The Movement Vol. 3 EP, an effort put together by The Undefeated and Hollywood Records with the goal of celebrating Black beauty, self-love, Afrofuturism, and Black empowerment through music. The EP is a five-track project that will also see appearances from Chloe Bailey, Yara Shahidi, saxophonist Kamasi Washington, and more.

The new song arrives on the backend of a string of collaborations from Daye. The entire Table For Two EP was built with duets alongside female singers like Ari Lennox, Yebba, Joyce Wrice, and more. He also worked with Leon Bridges on “All About You” and Buddy on “Faces.”

You can listen to “Running Blind” in the video above.