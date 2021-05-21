Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week is highlighted by Sinead Harnett’s new album, Ready Is Always Too Late. The 11-track project is supported by features from Lucky Daye, Masego, Earthgang, and VanJess. Speaking of Lucky Daye, he’s also back this week with a pair of Spotify exclusive releases: a live version of “Floods” and a cover of Marvin Gaye’s “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology).” Elsewhere in the mix, Masego dropped a deluxe reissue of his 2020 EP, retitled to Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, with five new tracks.

Sinead Harnett — Ready Is Always Too Late Nearly two years removed from her debut album, Lessons In Love, British singer Sinead Harnett returns with her second full-length effort, Ready Is Always Too Late. The 11-track project is derived from a similar world that Snoh Aalegra creates her sound, but by staying true to herself and crafting her own style, Harnett’s album promotes moving on with love when it appears one’s time will be wasted. Through it all, listeners can also catch appearances from Lucky Daye, Masego, VanJess, and Earthgang’s Olu. Lucky Daye — “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)” Just a few months removed from his third EP, Table For Two, Lucky Daye delivers another dose of excellence with a new cover of Marvin Gaye’s “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology).” The singer’s versatile talents make him a perfect fit for the track and he absolutely delivers on it. The cover arrives as a part of the latest installment in the Spotify Singles series, which also comes with a satisfying live performance of one of Lucky’s best tracks, “Floods.”

Masego — Studying Abroad: Extended Stay Ever since he dropped his official debut album, Lady Lady, in 2018, an effort that arrived after years of great EPs and mixtapes, a second full-length effort has been deeply desired from Masego. While his latest may not be that exactly, his new Studying Abroad: Extended Stay project is the closest thing we’ll get to that for now. The multitalented singer extends his 2020 EP, Studying Abroad. The re-release also sees additional guest appearances from Shelea and TeaMarr. Marzz — “Countless Times” Joining a Keep Cool roster that already boasts names like Lucky Daye, VanJess, Freddie Gibbs, and Normani, 21-year-old Louisville singer Marzz is creating a space of her own on the talented record label. After impressing with singles that include “So Frequently” and “Cleopatra,” the latter of which features production from Timbaland, Marzz returns with a third track and an announcement. The singer will share her debut EP, Love Letterz, with the world next month and she delivers another taste of it with “Countless Times,” an emotional track and captures her displeasures with an inadequate lover.

Raheem DeVaughn & Apollo Brown — “I Still Love You” In a world full of trapsoul-esque sounds, Raheen DeVaughn is a part of the cast of artists that want to keep things traditional. Ahead of his and Apollo Brown’s upcoming album, Lovesick, DeVaughn offers the latest preview of the project with “I Still Love You.” The track is soaked in a ’90s R&B sound that millennials wish was still around while being an excellent example of what the duo has to offer on the upcoming album. Foushee – “Enjoy The Silence” Foushee is absolutely making the best of her TikTok success. After her track, “Deep End,” blew up on the social media app, the singer kept it coming with new song. One of them was “Gold Fronts” which found her side by side with Lil Wayne. Now, Foushee continues her streak of releases with a cover of Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy The Silence.” With the new rendition, the track transforms from a synth-heavy anthem into a sultry R&B tune.

Audrey Nuna — A Liquid Breakfast Audrey Nuna may not be a name you’re too familiar with, but the New Jersey-bred singer is absolutely worth giving an ear to. At just 22 years old, she released her debut project A Liquid Breakfast. The 11-track effort carries guest appearances from Saba and Jack Harlow while delivering an array of sounds that lean in all directions, from traditional R&B to the electronic world. Cautious Clay — “Wildfire” Cautious Clay is just a little over a month away from the release of his debut album, Deadpan Love. After sharing a trio of singles that include “Karma & Friends” and “Wildfire,” the Cleveland native returns with a video for the latter. The introspective visual depicts the singer’s struggle with being “pulled in many directions” as he explained in a press release. “It can feel like a struggle to be fully seen, and there’s an anxiety around reinventing oneself to stay true to oneself,” he explained. “This video attempts to capture that collection of feelings—on display to the world, trying to put on the right face.”

Charlotte Day Wilson — “If I Could” After years of sharing singles and EPs with the world, Charlotte Day Wilson is finally ready to deliver her debut album. Alpha is slated for a July 9 release and with the announcement comes her latest single, “If I Could.” The heart-aching track details an individual’s desire to protect a loved one from not only the dangers of the world but their inner demons as well. Loony — “Either Side” After striking magic with Mick Jenkins earlier this year, Loony continues the streak with her latest single, “Either Side.” Grabbing elements from gospel and soul, the singer boasts about wearing her heart on her sleeve no matter the outcome with someone. She admits that while failing in love is possible, holding back your best efforts with someone will only prevent you from experiencing the best with them.