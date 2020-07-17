All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the hottest R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, we got releases from Tinashe who dropped off her new single “Rascal (Superstar),” Pink Sweats with The Prelude EP as something for his fans ahead of his debut album and Jhene Aiko came through with Chilombo Deluxe. Check out the rest of the best new R&B this week below.

Tinashe — “Rascal (Superstar)” At the request of her fans, Tinashe delivered her latest single “Rascal (Superstar)” and a quarantine-inspired Jasper Soloff-directed music video to go with it. “When we initially created this record, I went live on Instagram from my home studio and played it,” Tinashe said via e-mail. “The vibes and energy were so infectious that It felt right to share, spontaneously.” It’s the first single fans have gotten from the singer since her 2019 project Songs For You. Pink Sweats — The Prelude EP Pink Sweats is gearing up to drop his debut album, but before he serves his first full-length piece of work to all his supporters the Philly crooner has dropped off a sweet short stack of songs in the form of The Prelude EP. The collection of songs includes his previously released tracks “17” and “Not Alright.”

Jhene Aiko — Chilombo Deluxe The deluxe edition Jhene Aiko‘s Chilombo has arrived with nine unreleased sexually healing jams and remixes, including “B.S.” with Kehlani and “Tryna Smoke” featuring Chris Brown and Snoop Dogg. Jhene and her sister Mila J even connected for the freaky tale “On The Way.” Radiant Children — “Mariposa” Radiant Children has plans on releasing their new project in October and ahead of its release, the trio has been dropping off musical gems after musical gems. This week, “Mariposa” arrived.

They. — “Play Fight” Feat. Tinashe Off The Amanda Tape, R&B dyad They. and the talented Tinashe unite for “Play Flight” accompanied by a very cool “relationship simulator” visual and now fans get to hear the song in its entirety. It’s a love song dripping in devotion and yearning. Kara Marni — “Young Heart” Feat. Russ British singer Kara Marni reflects on a fresh break-up with her latest single “Young Heart” featuring Russ. Along with the release of the song is a fun 8-bit video, created by renowned animator Ivan Dixon of Studio Showoff. “Young Heart” follows Kara Marni’s 2019 project Logic.

Tash Sultana — “Greed” Tash Sultana really impresses with her latest release “Greed.” It’s all her playing multiple instruments, including the drums and guitar, with the grace of her soulful voice. The black and white visual was filmed at her Melbourne studio as she puts the finishing touches on her forthcoming album. Boylife — Church/Boston EP Boylife‘s recently released double single Church/Boston is really good. It’s moody, raw, and melodic while living in the vein of an emerging new sound that expresses vocal emotions in a fresh way. “Church,” really does take you to the pulpit and “Boston” has a spacey vibe that allows for listeners to marinate in its vibrant trance.