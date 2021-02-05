All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes good R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the hottest R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday.

Trey Songz — “Brain” treysongz · Brain As of late, Trey Songz has had the internet buzzing for a really big reason and coming off that NSFW attention, naturally, Trigga dropped a new song titled “Brain” to capitalize off the moment. The song definitely lives in the same vein of his Anticipation mixtape series, so press play. Tone Stith — “FWM” Tone Stith deserves to be heard live but since we’re in a pandemic, the R&B singer’s latest string of live performances at home has been a great satisfaction. The latest in Tone’s line-up is “FWM,” the follow up to his track “Devotion.”

Giveon — “Still Your Best (Acoustic)” Giveon‘s “Still Your Best” just got the acoustic treatment and it’s lovely. The song is off his 2020 project When It’s All Said And Done and remains to be a fan favorite. Inayah — “Fallin” R&B darling Inayah just released the visual for her latest song “Fallin.” Borrowing from Blackstreet’s ’90s classic “Don’t Leave Me,” Inayah expresses how she feels about the boy she wants while hanging out with her girls at a very cute old school diner.

Lucky Daye & Tiana Major9 — “On Read” Lucky Daye and Tiana Major9 switch it up a bit for their collaborative track “On Read.” With a hint of sensuality along with heavy bass and high-hats, Lucky and Tiana create an intense slow jam that is filled with peak toxicity infused with lust. Bri Steves — “Anti Queen” Bri Steves has a message and it’s time to listen up. “Anti Queen” is the artist’s progressive new single about how women are perceived, paying homage to plenty of R&B legends in the process. “‘Anti Queen’ challenges people’s expectations and perceptions of female artists,” Steves said in a statement. “I’m pointing out there’s more than one way to wear the crown. In my video, I pay homage to a few women who came before me – Missy Elliott, Aaliyah, Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill, and Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopez.”

Karl Benjamin — “Moon” Karl Benjamin confesses to his love with his music video for “Moon,” an ode to Black love. “This song represents the journey of a relationship. It represents the progress that two people can make, together rather than apart.” Karl said in a statement. “’Moon,’ to me, is about the adventure you go through, to finally arrive at the most intimate moment within the relationship you treasure most.” Young Rog — “BS” feat. Summer Walker LVRN artists Young Rog and Summer Walker linked up for the visual to the Virginia native’s track “BS.” Directed by Mac Grant, Summer and Rog go back and forth in the game of love.