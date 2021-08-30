Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week is led by Wizkid who returns with a deluxe reissue of Made In Lagos, the beloved fourth album he released in October 2020. Elsewhere, Kehlani takes her fans back in time to 2014 with the re-release of Cloud 19, her debut mixtape, while Sevyn Streeter gears up to release her long-awaited sophomore album Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz.

Wizkid — Made In Lagos (Deluxe) While “Essence” has been the song to love from Wizkid’s fourth album Made In Lagos, there are plenty of other records from the project to enjoy. In fact, this writer might argue that Made In Lagos is more than worthy of the “no skips” title. Nearly a year after its release, the afro-fusion superstar returns with a deluxe reissue of the album backed with four additions include Justin Bieber’s remix of “Essence.” Kehlani — Cloud 19 Today, Kehlani is one of the industry’s favorite R&B singers, with her 2020 project It Was Good Until It Wasn’t proof of her popularity. However, seven years ago, she was just another aspiring singer looking to finally get her foot into the door of the industry. She released her debut mixtape Cloud 19 — an 8-track effort that delivered guest appearances from Kyle Dion and IAMSU — to the world and changed everything for her. Nearly a decade later, the singer added the album to streaming services — minus one song — and allowed her longtime fans to reminisce on the past while giving her newer supporters a chance to revisit where everything started for her.

Sevyn Streeter — “Nasty Girl” Feat. BIA Sevyn Streeter has long been at work on her sophomore album Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz after the project was announced at the end of 2019, just two years after her debut Girl Disrupted. After multiple false starts, Sevyn finally locked in a release date for the upcoming album and the news came with her latest single, “Nasty Girl” with BIA. Jayla Darden — “Exhuasted My Options” Feat. ESTA. & Sango Detroit’s own Jayla Darden first earned herself some notable recognition through the release of her 2019 EP, Onto Something. Comprised of seven strong songs, it left listeners interested in whatever she had next to offer for the world. Since then, Darden has consistently released compelling singles, including the latest, “Exhausted My Options” with ESTA. and Sango. The hazy track is propelled by a thumping bass and Darden’s frustrations with failures within love.

Abby Jasmine — I Hate You 2 Less than a year after she updated her 2020 project, Who Cares? with four new songs, Abby Jasmine returns with yet another four-pack in the form of her new EP, I Hate You 2. As on 2019’s I Hate You All, Jasmine sticks to abbreviations for each of the tracks on the new EP: “POV,” “SOS,” “FML,” and “MIA.” I Hate You 2 is a strength-filled project that comes on the heels of what’s been a difficult year for the singer. “I lost one of my closest friends, so I had to take a little bit of time to find myself,” she said in a press release. “I’ve just been taking time to self-reflect, spend more time with people that matter to me.” Reggie Becton — “So High” Feat. Ryahn Reggie Becton’s hot streak is one to take notice of. The PG County, Maryland act has been on a roll since releasing his 2020 EP, Thank You For Listenin’. Becton got back to work this year with “Issues” and keeps the momentum alive thanks to “So High” with Ryahn. The track takes shape as a smoker’s comforting anthem while it presents a double entendre centered on wanting a good feeling to last forever, whether it be the effects of a nicely rolled blunt or the romantic partner of your dreams.

Josh Levi — “NASA” Issa Rae’s growing record label, Raedio, already boasts a growing cast of acts that includes Yung Baby Tate and TeaMarrr. Now, the imprint has brought on Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter Josh Levi to release his new single, “NASA.” The song focuses on an unnamed woman who always catches the eye of men, but after she lands on Levi’s radar, he places himself above the guys of her past while acknowledging her desire to be a star. Rotimi — All Or Nothing Rotimi’s last project came towards the end of 2019 in what was, of course, a pre-pandemic world. The singer’s newest project, titled All Or Nothing, is the result of Rotimi making the best of the pandemic. Composed of 15 songs and guest appearances Yung Bleu, Tank, Fireboy DML, Stacy Barthe, his mother, and more, All Or Nothing showcases his finesse and sharps skills towards creating a body of work focused on deepest personal thoughts.

Eric Bellinger — “What About Us” Feat. Sevyn Streeter Love is sometimes successful and other times it falls apart unexpectedly. On Eric Bellinger’s new song “What About Us” with Sevyn Streeter, the duo expands on the latter by taking a trip down memory lane on the single. Now that the dust behind their broken love has settled, Bellinger and Streeter’s realize their accounts of what went wrong are completely different thus bringing light to the saying, “There are three sides to every story.” Yebba — “Boomerang” In a little over a week, Yebba will share her debut album Dawn with the world, but before its arrival, the singer touches down with her latest single, “Boomerang.” The track delivers a tale of heartbreak and revenge sparked by Yebba’s unfaithful former lover. At the end of the day, the singer is left to hope that karma will deliver the payback she seeks to place upon her ex.

Mnelia — “My Bad” United Kingdom’s Mnelia is looking to expand her worldwide audience in the R&B lane and her latest single, “My Bad,” is a successful step forward on that journey. On the track, she makes it clear the self-love, growing and improving as a person, and prioritizing her worth are things she is focused on as she looks to move on from a past relationship. “My Bad” is both powerful and elegant as it highlights the noteworthy talents Mnelia possesses. V. Cartier — “Westside” V. Cartier calls Los Angeles, CA home so it’s no surprise that his new single is an invitation to spend time with him on the West Coast of the country. “Westside” is a warm invitation to a special lover to join him for a romantic day together. Giddy production laced with fluttering trumpets provide the perfect landscape for a track about nurturing a growing love.