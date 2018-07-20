Getty Image

Despite innumerable think-pieces loudly proclaiming the contrary, rock is not on its last legs in 2018. In fact, it’s thriving quite nicely. Are there artists dominating the charts in a Drake-like fashion this year? No, and it doesn’t seem like there will be anytime soon. That being said, the slate of new and amazing music being released on a monthly basis for those who love a fuzzed-out guitars has been downright impressive.

Here are the best new rock albums that dropped this week.

Wild Pink — Yolk In The Fur

Wild Pink

Wild Pink, the New York-based indie rock band made a bold, though criminally-undercovered statement about the ways of the world following the abysmal 2016 election with their self-titled debut that dropped last year. In 2018, the group decided to get a little more insular in thought and expansive in execution with their sophomore project Yolk In The Fur. As Steven Hyden put it in his RX review, “whereas Wild Pink unfolded as a series of dreamy short stories about millennial ennui in the wake of the 2016 presidential election, Yolk In The Fur is a musical novel that appears to document an intense romantic (or perhaps wannabe romantic) relationship.” My advice, if you weren’t paying attention before, now is a good time to start.

Ty Segall And White Fence — Joy

Ty Segall

Ty Segall makes new albums at the same, intense rate of speed as your favorite Soundcloud rapper. It seems like every few months or so, there’s a new project from this San Francisco guitarist for his fans to enjoy. His latest is a collaboration — half the work makes for a faster release schedule, I see you Ty — with White Fence titled Joy. Don’t let the 15 song track list intimidate you, this is a lean, mean, but expressive 30-minute release featuring some stellar hooks and off-kilter gems like the “Rock Flute” interlude.

Meg Meyers — Take Me To The Disco

Meg Meyers

Meg Meyers, an Angeleno by way of Tennessee has made one of the fiercest new records of 2018 with her second album Take Me To The Disco. As its title suggests, there are thick layers of pop sheen that gloss over many of the songs here, but make no mistake the posture, the attitude is pure rock and roll. Take the single “Numb” a bombastic swell of sound, rage-filled guitars flood the choruses and consume the slow simmer that permeates through the verses. It’s classic Nirvana, loud-quiet-loud territory, and I’m certainly here for it.

Daron Malakian And Scars On Broadway — Dictator

Daron Malakian And Scars On Broadway

While all of the members of System Of A Down have spent the last week or so spilling gallons of tea about what’s causing the 13-year delay on their next album, Daron Malakian has been steadily prepping his next record with Scars On Broadway. Dictator is the second album produced by this outfit, coming a decade after their last self-titled release. It’s hard to peg exactly what the sound of Dicator is, honestly. Let’s call it operatic, emo punk-metal.