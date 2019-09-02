The Best Rap Albums Of August 2019

Getty Image

This August was full of high-quality releases. There were several really good albums that didn’t make this month’s list, a testament to how well hip-hop collectively closed out an already amazing summer of music. There were high-profile offerings from Missy, Rick Ross, and Young Thug, as well as albums from Rapsody and Little Brother which are some of the best we’ll get all year. Up and comers BROCKHAMPTON and Cousin Stizz also released strong projects. Here’s the list, in no order:

Little Brother — May the Lord Watch



Little Brother has had fans waiting for a followup to Getback for over 13 years — and their return was well worth the wait. The NC act (sans producer 9th Wonder) sounded as good as ever throughout the 15-track album, reexploring their formula of relatable, introspective music over soulful, hypnotic production from the likes of Justus League peer Khrysis and Black Milk, who shone on “Picture This.” The album unmistakably delivered their classic sound in an updated fashion. Phonte and Pooh embrace their position as rap veterans on the project, delivering timely songs like “Work Through Me” and “Sittin Alone” where they explore being past the age of DM-sliding and clubbing, where sometimes “you would rather be at home watchin’ Flip or Flop,” as Phonte hilariously noted.

Rapsody — Eve



With all the fuss being made about women who rap, it’s fitting that Rapsody delivers an instantly beloved ode to femininity. The North Carolina rapper’s latest effort is a soulful, artfully-balanced depiction of womanhood. She celebrates poets like “Maya,” models like “Tyra,” and athletes like “Serena.” She drops an ode to the paper chase on “Oprah” with Leikeli47, and affirms being a “runaway sis’ with a boss attitude and a black name” on “Michelle,” where the former First Lady gets saluted right along with “Felicia, and Ayesha, and Keisha, and Shaniqua.” The 16-track album shifts tones, soundscapes, and energy, properly fulfilling her desire to create an album showing women “are not a monolith.”

Murs & 9th Wonder — The Iliad is Dead and the Odyssey is Over



9th Wonder wasn’t on Little Brother’s May the Lord Watch — but he still handled the soundscape of an amazing album this August. The legendary North Carolinian linked with fellow producers The Soul Council and longtime collaborator Murs for The Iliad Is Dead And The Odyssey Is Over, their seventh and reportedly final collaboration album. The men picked up with they left off with another 12-track offering of dense, thought-provoking lyricism over soulful production. He goes back and forth with Rapsody on “High Noon,” and weaves an incredible story of infidelity on “Sin,” which ends with a twist that shows why Murs is so highly respected.