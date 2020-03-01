The Best Vinyl Releases Of February 2020

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hadn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of January below.

Tame Impala — The Slow Rush It took longer than expected to arrive, but Tame Impala’s new album, the appropriately titled The Slow Rush, arrived this month. It also comes in a handful of vinyl release varieties. Unfortunately, the color splatter edition is sold out, but fans shouldn’t turn their nose up at the forest green 2-LP release, or for purists, traditional black-colored records. Get it here. The Roots — Phrenology (Vinyl Me, Please rerelease) Vinyl Me, Please delivers exclusive vinyl releases every month, and their Essentials album for February is a rerelease of The Roots’ classic 2002 album Phrenology. The 2-LP release is pressed on marbled brown vinyl, which pairs beautifully with the original cover art. Aside from that, the album has been remastered, so this classic hip-hop record should sound better than ever and be delivered in the most physically appealing packaging this album has received. Get it here.

El-P — I’ll Sleep When You’re Dead (Vinyl Me, Please rerelease) Speaking of Vinyl Me, Please, their Rap & Hip-Hop album of February should please Run The Jewels fans, as it’s a new release of El-P’s 2007 solo album I’ll Sleep When You’re Dead. Again the black and red marbled vinyl is a lovely visual complement to the album cover, and the art included with the release is stunning. Get it here. Bruce Springsteen — 18 Tracks, Live In New York City, The Rising, Devils & Dust, and Live In Dublin Bruce Springsteen has had a long and storied career, and now some of his finest albums are coming to vinyl for the first time since their original releases. The group of rereleases celebrates how The Boss kicked off this millennium, and all five albums — 18 Tracks, Live In New York City, The Rising, Devils & Dust, and Live In Dublin — have been transferred from their original source masters, meaning what’s heard on these records is of the highest possible quality. Get them here.

Grateful Dead — Dick’s Picks Vol. 24 — Cow Palace Daly City, 3/23/74 The penultimate jam band have released their fair share of live albums. Now, one of the finest releases from the storied Dick’s Picks series — named after Grateful Dead tape vault archivist Dick Latvala — is getting a new vinyl pressing. This time, it’s a significant show from the band’s history: Their Daly City, California performance from March 23, 1974, which fans know as the first show the group deployed their “wall of sound” PA setup, which offered a different level of sound quality. Get it here. Charlie Parker — The Savoy 10-Inch LP Collection Charlie Parker was one of the most influential jazz musicians of the first half of the 20th century. This new set of LPs features recordings from 1944 to 1948, a time when Parker was pioneering the bebop sound. The recordings also feature contributions from fellow legends like Miles Davis and Dizzy Gillespie, so this release is not one for jazz fans to miss. Get it here.

The Allman Brothers Band — Trouble No More: 50th Anniversary Collection The Allman Brothers Band first formed about 50 years ago, and to celebrate, the group has shared an expansive anniversary 10-LP box set. Spread across the records are classic hits like “Ramblin’ Man,” live performances, and some hard-to-track-down songs. Some of the tracks here have actually never been released before, like the original 1969 demo of “Trouble No More,” which is the band’s first-ever recording. Get it here. Polvo — Cor-Crane Secret and Today’s Active Lifestyles (reissues) Polvo were one of the first groups that could be considered to be math rock, and now the indie pioneers are celebrating with rereleases of their first two albums, Cor-Crane Secret and Today’s Active Lifestyles. The new editions feature updated-but-familiar artwork, and between the two releases, fans can get their hands on rare posters, never-before-seen photos, and other goodies. Get Cor-Crane Secret here. Get Today’s Active Lifestyles here.