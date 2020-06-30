The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2020

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of June below.

Phoebe Bridgers — Punisher Bridgers recently told Uproxx of her new album, “I made the whole record knowing that people were going to hear it. […] I just had more fun. I wanted to sound like an adult wrote it.” The “blue with kind of swirly silver” vinyl edition of it is unfortunately/understandably sold out, but there’s nothing wrong with a classic black record. Get it here. Carly Rae Jepsen — Dedicated Side B Carly Rae Jepsen makes B-sides that are better than many artist’s A-sides, which she proved once again on Dedicated Side B. LPs signed by Jepsen herself are out of stock, but the still-wonderful non-signed edition isn’t. Get it here.

The National — High Violet (10th Anniversary Reissue) Matt Berninger told Uproxx of his band’s seminal album, “High Violet did feel like, ‘Oh, we can maybe be any kind of band.’ We were always trying to learn how to be a band at all. Every single thing we did, it was live or die. If we didn’t make some kind of a splash with that record, it did feel that we would die on the vine.” Get it here. Eric Clapton And B.B. King — Riding With The King (20th Anniversary Reissue) In 2000, two of music history’s most beloved guitarists got together for a legendary meet-up of an album. On that record’s 20th anniversary, this vinyl reissue gets two new tracks recorded during the original sessions: The blues standard “Rollin’ And Tumblin'” and B.B. King’s “Let Me Love You.” Get it here.

Bee Gees — Best Of Bee Gees, Main Course, Children Of The World, Here At Last…Bee Gees…Live, and Spirits Having Flown The Bee Gees have put out some masterful albums in their day, and now a handful of them are getting re-released on gorgeously colored vinyl that complements the album art. Each of the five records have been remastered from the original analog LP master tapes at Capitol Studios. Get it here. Neil Young — Homegrown Neil Young blessed this year with Homegrown, a lost album recorded in 1974 and 1975 that Young has described as “the unheard bridge between Harvest and Comes A Time.” This is a rare chance to hear a (sort of) brand new Young album from a time many would consider a golden age for him, so why not do it on the predominant format of the time? Get it here.

Nas — The World Is Yours (Reissue) “The World Is Yours” has often been called one of the greatest rap songs ever, and now for the first time, it’s available as a 7-inch record. The flip side features the song’s instrumental, making this the perfect opportunity to try to re-create the song yourself, or just sit back and appreciate the musical bedrock Nas had to work with here. Get it here. Jorge Ben — Ben E Samba Bom, Sacundin Ben Samba, and Jorge Ben Jorge Ben has long been revered as one of the masters of Brazilian music, and now a new group of reissues honors his origins. Three of the artist’s early albums have fresh new vinyl editions, albums that helped catapult him to stardom and acclaim. Get Ben E Samba Bom here, get Sacundin Ben Samba here, and get Jorge Ben here.