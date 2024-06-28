The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2024

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of June below.

Johnny Cash — Songwriter In 1993, Johnny Cash recorded a set of songs at LSI Studios in Nashville, and they were ultimately shelved. Now, they’ve been revamped with new arrangements (The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach plays a guitar solo on one song, for example), and you can own them on vinyl. Get it here. Sufjan Stevens — Seven Swans (Deluxe Edition) Seven Swans is Stevens’ fourth album and one of his most beloved. It’s also 20 years old now, and Stevens has dropped quite the deluxe vinyl edition to celebrate. The record doubles as a zoetrope, meaning that when you play it, you’ll be able to actually see an animated swan flapping its wings. Sufjan may be often associated with albums about states, but this set from that same era is one of his best. Get it here.

Margo Guryan — Words & Music 1960s singer-songwriter Margo Guryan had a slow burn, ultimately becoming a cult favorite starting in the ’90s. Those who have finally caught up now have a new 3LP box set to enjoy, and it comes with 16 previously unreleased recordings. Get it here. Monsters Of Folk — Monsters Of Folk (Deluxe Edition) Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst and Mike Mogis, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, and M. Ward was a mind-blowing supergroup in its day, and now the band’s self-titled album is getting another moment in the sun. This new deluxe edition comes in various multi-color vinyl editions and some previously unheard bonus tracks. Get it here.

Joni Mitchell — The Asylum Albums (1976-1980) The late ’70s is a memorable era in the Joni Mitchell oeuvre, and that’s commemorated in a new box set. It includes the albums Hejira (1976), Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter (1977), Mingus (1979), and the live album Shadows And Light (1980), all of which have been freshly remastered. As Joni prepares to perform live again this summer, this is the ideal collection to prepare for these live events. Get it here. Spiritualized — Songs In A&E (Reissue) Fat Possum’s Spaceman Reissue Program continues with another fresh Spiritualized release. This time, it’s Songs In A&E, which has been freshly remastered and comes with new album cover art for this edition. Pretty much every Spiritualized album is a must-own for fans and collectors alike, and this new pressing is the ideal way to hear this 2008 classic. Get it here.

Charli XCX — Brat Just like the stark green cover art, Charli XCX went simple but effective for the vinyl pressing: It’s black, but slightly translucent. If you’re fine straying from the green, there’s also a pretty striking red picture disc edition available. Get it here. Animal Collective — Merriweather Post Pavilion (15-Year Anniversary Deluxe) Merriweather Post Pavilion was an era-defining album, and it’s somehow been 15 years since then. Animal Collective is celebrating with the project’s first-ever pressing on color vinyl, as a 2-LP in Translucent Green and Bluish (Get it? Like the song!). Get it here.

Los Campesinos! — We Are Beautiful, We Are Doomed (Vinyl Me, Please Reissue) We Are Beautiful, We Are Doomed locked up a slot as one of Vinyl Me, Please’s records of the month for July and it’s a beautiful celebration of the MySpace era. As tends to be the case with VMP releases, this new edition comes pressed on perfectly colored vinyl and comes with carefully considered listening notes. Get it here. Paul McCartney & Wings — One Hand Clapping A press release describes this project as “one of music’s most mythical live albums,” and it’s finally available to the masses. The album consists of live studio sessions from 1974, which have now been properly mixed, making it a substantial upgrade over the bootlegs that have been circulating for years. Get it here.