Merriweather Post Pavilion was Animal Collective’s mainstream breakthrough, peaking at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart. As the 2009 album turns 15 years old this year, the band is giving it a fancy new reissue treatment.

This “bluish and translucent green” double LP marks the first time the album has been pressed on colored vinyl. It also comes with a reflective foil mirrorboard deluxe gatefold jacket, a limited-edition “My Girls” 10-inch vinyl that also includes a live recording of the unreleased song “From A Beach,” and an MP3 and WAV download card.

Merriweather Post Pavilion was one of the most beloved albums of its era, and “My Girls” is commonly regarded as a high point for Animal Collective and remains their most popular song (with 55 million Spotify streams). For the project’s tenth anniversary in 2019, the band released Ballet Slippers, a live album with performances pulled from various shows.

Meanwhile, in his review of Animal Collective’s 2022 album Time Skiffs, Uproxx’s Steven Hyden wrote, “After two difficult (though in my estimation underrated) records, Time Skiffs is the sequel to Merriweather Post Pavilion that many fans probably would have wanted a decade ago.”