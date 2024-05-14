Monsters Of Folk was a major moment in its day, as the indie supergroup featured Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst and Mike Mogis, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, and M. Ward. The band’s self-titled album, their only release, came out in 2009. Now that it’s 15 years old, the group is celebrating with a new reissue that includes previously unheard bonus tracks. Ahead of its June 15 release, the band has shared “Disappeared” today.

The album will be available in a number of multi-colored vinyl editions, too, available exclusively via Barnes & Noble, Vinyl Me Please, and Rough Trade.

James, Oberst, and Ward shared statements reflecting on the project. James says:

“Making this album brought me back to the same feelings I had when I first started a band, or first started playing music in general – there’s a real simplicity and excitement to playing with folks you don’t normally play with. The spirit of play is alive on this whole thing. […] I feel like it really expanded my way of thinking about music, and my thinking in general. It was so special to create with artists that I respect so much–to come into the project from a place of already loving so many of their songs and their outlook on the world, and then feel the whole experience opening me up to life in such a fresh and beautiful way.”

Oberst says:

“It was amazing to have a ringside seat for the way Jim and M make records. Jim’s outside-the-box knack for soul and harmony and M’s sense of space and songcraft were so inspiring and invaluable to me then, and continue to be to this day.”

Ward says:

“Debut records have a freedom that can’t be matched, because there’s no history to work from. I just hear the four of us following wherever the songs seem to be leading us.”

The band has shared "Disappeared" from the reissue.