Monsters Of Folk was a major moment in its day, as the indie supergroup featured Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst and Mike Mogis, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, and M. Ward. The band’s self-titled album, their only release, came out in 2009. Now that it’s 15 years old, the group is celebrating with a new reissue that includes previously unheard bonus tracks. Ahead of its June 15 release, the band has shared “Disappeared” today.
The album will be available in a number of multi-colored vinyl editions, too, available exclusively via Barnes & Noble, Vinyl Me Please, and Rough Trade.
James, Oberst, and Ward shared statements reflecting on the project. James says:
“Making this album brought me back to the same feelings I had when I first started a band, or first started playing music in general – there’s a real simplicity and excitement to playing with folks you don’t normally play with. The spirit of play is alive on this whole thing. […] I feel like it really expanded my way of thinking about music, and my thinking in general. It was so special to create with artists that I respect so much–to come into the project from a place of already loving so many of their songs and their outlook on the world, and then feel the whole experience opening me up to life in such a fresh and beautiful way.”
Oberst says:
“It was amazing to have a ringside seat for the way Jim and M make records. Jim’s outside-the-box knack for soul and harmony and M’s sense of space and songcraft were so inspiring and invaluable to me then, and continue to be to this day.”
Ward says:
“Debut records have a freedom that can’t be matched, because there’s no history to work from. I just hear the four of us following wherever the songs seem to be leading us.”
Listen to “Disappeared” above and find the reissue’s tracklist below.
Monsters Of Folk’s Monsters Of Folk Tracklist
1. “Dear God (Sincerely M.O.F.)”
2. “Say Please”
3. “Whole Lotta Losin'”
4. “Temazcal”
5. “The Right Place”
6. “Baby Boomer”
7. “Man Named Truth”
8. “Goodway”
9. “Ahead Of The Curve”
10. “Slow Down Jo”
11. “Losin Yo Head”
12. “Magic Marker”
13. “Map Of The World”
14. “The Sandman, The Brakeman And Me”
15. “His Master’s Voice”
16. “Dear To The Assassin” (bonus track)
17. “Sweet Silence” (bonus track)
18. “The Living Thing” (bonus track)
19. “Museum Guard” (bonus track)
20. “Disappeared” (bonus track)
Monsters Of Folk (Deluxe Edition) is out 6/14 via ATO. Find more information here.