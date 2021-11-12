The Beyhive have endured a grueling last few years in the music department has Beyonce’s releases have been scarce since she shared her beloved sixth album, Lemonade. Besides Everything Is Love, her joint album with husband Jay-Z, Beyonce’s releases have mainly come in the form of singles and guest features. Now she’s back with her first song in over a year thanks to “Be Alive.” The new track is a spirited and riotous track that appears in King Richard, the biopic that follows tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams’ rise to stardom.

The new song was first teased in a trailer for the new film that was shared last month. Listeners got a good preview at the motivating single thanks to lyrics like “Can’t nobody knock it if they try / Do you know how much we have pride? / How hard we have to try?” As for the movie itself, Will Smith plays the tennis stars’ father in King Richard while Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton play Venus and Serena respectively. King Richard is available in both theaters and on HBO Max starting on November 19.

The new song arrives as Beyonce’s new Ivy Park collaboration with Peloton was released. The entire collection featured 29 pieces including T-shirts, bike shorts, tights, sports bras, shorts, windbreaks, and cropped hoodies.

You can listen to “Be Alive” in the video above.