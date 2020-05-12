When Megan Thee Stallion received a guest verse from Beyonce on her viral hit “Savage,” she was understandably awestruck and ecstatic. That’s because not only is a co-sign from her hometown hero an almost instant pass to upper echelon stardom, but it’s also incredibly rare. Only one other female rapper has received that honor: Nicki Minaj, with whom Beyonce collaborated in 2014 for “Feelin’ Myself.” However, there was almost one other rapper the Queen Bey collaborated with, who like both Megan and Nicki, was the breakout star of the year: Cardi B.

In a clip from a recently-surfaced interview that appeared on an Instagram fan page, producer J. White Did It — the beat maker behind Cardi B’s No. 1 hits “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It,” as well the original version of “Savage” — revealed that a rumored 2017 collaboration between Beyonce and Cardi was almost a reality. He shares his reaction, demonstrating how dumbstruck he was upon hearing the complete version, as he also details the reason the collaboration “went sour”: Unfortunately, the song was leaked and considering how tightly both stars try to control their output and image, it was eventually scrapped.

It isn’t like Cardi needed the help to pump up her sales — she’s the first female rapper to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 multiple times — but it would have been cool for her to be one member of a trifecta of rap superstars to have a song out with Beyonce.

Watch the excerpt of J White Did It’s interview above.