Beyonc has accomplished a lot in her stories career, but one of her towering achievements is her 2016 album Lemonade, as well as its accompanying music film, which earned accolades as well. The 12-track effort highlighted the turmoil she experienced in her marriage with Jay-Z, and people are still talking about it on its fifth anniversary. Beyonce herself made sure to commemorate the album’s birthday with a touching post to Instagram.

“I’m grateful that this body of work has resonated so deeply with so many people,” Beyonce wrote in the caption, alongside images from the movie version of the album. “I’m so thankful for all the beautiful souls involved in making one of my favorite pieces of art. As I celebrate five years of LEMONADE, I encourage everyone to continue healing, loving, forgiving and uplifting.” She added, “I hope you find joy today.”

The anniversary comes just a month after she and Megan Thee Stallion became the first women to win the Best Rap Performance award at the Grammys. Her daughter Blue Ivy also became one of the youngest Grammy winners in history after taking home an award for Best Music Video, which she appeared in alongside Beyonce, Wizkid, and Saint Jhn.