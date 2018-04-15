Getty Image

Beyonce’s Coachella set is already breaking the internet. All the hype about Beyonce wanting to make up for having to cancel her last scheduled appearance at the festival, the whispers of eleven-hour rehearsals for the show, and an army of over one hundred dancers: All of it was real. Beyonce just proved why she is true American royalty.

And, she is certainly already pleasing the frenetic Beyhive with an opening entrance quite literally fit for a queen, and a rendition of “Lift Every Voice And Sing,” what is often referred to as “the Black national anthem.” You can tell from the footage that the crowd was ecstatic to see a historical moment in music history live and in person. It’s all proof that even after twenty years Beyonce isn’t getting old, she’s just getting started. So far, she’s worked in the Lemonade track “Formation,” along with one of her signature openers “Crazy In Love” remixed into “Back That Azz Up,” and “Sorry,” including a lengthy dance breakdown of the line “suck on my balls / pause.” Yes, you read that right.

Watch the livestream for yourself below, and look for more updates from this set, which is sure to contain even more surprises, including a rumored reunion of Beyonce’s initial girl group, Destiny’s Child, which has been on hiatus and through its own round of drama since she ascended the throne as our biggest pop star.