The Yeehaw agenda prevails. Over a decade into her career, Beyoncé continues to tap into different pockets of creatives. After her internet-breaking Super Bowl LVIII commercial sent fans into a frenzy by dropping two new singles, “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em,” off Renaissance Act II. Nearly a week after the records’ release, they’re gearing up to add another professional notch to Beyoncé’s already impressive resume.

According to Rolling Stone, “Texas Hold’ Em” earned Beyoncé her very first country music chart placements. The outlet reports that “Texas Hold ‘Em” is projected to come in the No. 54 slot on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart following an account of 1.1 million impressions on airwaves.

Beyoncé’s devoted superfans, the Beyhive, are to thank for this accomplishment. On February 13, a supporter took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that Oklahoma-based radio station KYKC did not have the record in rotation because, as they wrote: “We do not play Beyoncé on KYKC as we are a country music station.”

Shortly after receiving an influx of stings from the Beyhive, the station had a change of tune. It appears other stations have since jumped on board. The pivot from her electronic-centered offerings on Renaissance to the foot-tapping bango serving on her forthcoming Renaissance Act II seems like a stark jump, but at this point of Beyoncé’s career, she isn’t here to play it safe.