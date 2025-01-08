What Is Beyoncé Announcing On January 14?

Shortly after her performance at halftime of the Baltimore Ravens/Houston Texans game on Christmas (which is now being affectionately referred to as the Beyoncé Bowl), Beyoncé teased… something coming on January 14. Since then, the BeyHive has been buzzing with speculation about just what she’s got coming down the pike. Considering how secretive she’s been about past projects — whether they’re music releases or product launches — we aren’t likely to learn exactly what the big announcement is until the day, but here are a few possibilities:
A New Album
While this would be the most exciting thing Beyoncé could announce, it also unfortunately seems least likely. After all, she’s still yet to go on tour for Cowboy Carter, and after the blowout, yearlong promo cycle for Renaissance, you would think she’d want to give Cowboy Carter the same treatment — especially with how important the album’s themes seem to be for her.
The Cowboy Carter Tour Dates
In the same spirit, this seems like the likeliest announcement. Fans have undoubtedly been stacking their coins (or recuperating from the last tour), so giving them a few months heads-up before the tour would kick off in the summer seems like it would be a wise idea. Cowboy Carter wasn’t quite as beloved as Renaissance thanks to its departure from the pop-centric sounds we’re used to, so it’d give fans more time to learn those lyrics and put those cowboy boots on layaway (Klarna, Afterpay, same difference).
“The Visuals”
That being said, the thing that most of her fans have clamored for since the release of Renaissance has been the storied “visuals” — a collection of music videos accompanying the glittering, gritty songs Beyoncé has put out so far. It’s an understandable ask; ever since the surprise release of her self-titled album in 2014, which included a music video for every one of its tracks, the star’s releases have been paired with stunning visual components like The Lion King: The Gift, showcasing a new set of dazzling looks and crisp choreography for the Hive to swoon over. However, during the Renaissance tour, Bey did undermine fans’ hopes with a tongue-in-cheek message — although that hasn’t stopped them from asking.
A New Product Launch
In the past year, Beyoncé has launched: A line of hair care products, a collaboration with Levi’s Jeans, a new line of fragrances, and a whiskey brand named after her kids. That may seem like it leaves her with few options, but really, the possibilities are limitless. There are still consumer electronics, frozen foods, footwear, and a thousand other industries for her to conquer — heck, Ivy Park could use a jumpstart, and any of those things could be worth teasing an announcement two weeks out.
For our money, it’s probably the tour announcement. We watched her roll out Renaissance on a similar timeline, and there’s no reason to assume she’d shake things up just yet. We’ll all find out together on January 14.