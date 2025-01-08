What Is Beyoncé Announcing On January 14?

Shortly after her performance at halftime of the Baltimore Ravens/Houston Texans game on Christmas (which is now being affectionately referred to as the Beyoncé Bowl), Beyoncé teased… something coming on January 14. Since then, the BeyHive has been buzzing with speculation about just what she’s got coming down the pike. Considering how secretive she’s been about past projects — whether they’re music releases or product launches — we aren’t likely to learn exactly what the big announcement is until the day, but here are a few possibilities:

A New Album While this would be the most exciting thing Beyoncé could announce, it also unfortunately seems least likely. After all, she’s still yet to go on tour for Cowboy Carter, and after the blowout, yearlong promo cycle for Renaissance, you would think she’d want to give Cowboy Carter the same treatment — especially with how important the album’s themes seem to be for her. The Cowboy Carter Tour Dates In the same spirit, this seems like the likeliest announcement. Fans have undoubtedly been stacking their coins (or recuperating from the last tour), so giving them a few months heads-up before the tour would kick off in the summer seems like it would be a wise idea. Cowboy Carter wasn’t quite as beloved as Renaissance thanks to its departure from the pop-centric sounds we’re used to, so it’d give fans more time to learn those lyrics and put those cowboy boots on layaway (Klarna, Afterpay, same difference).