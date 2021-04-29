DJ Khaled revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album Khaled Khaled yesterday and it features a ton of household names. Now, fans think the tracklist doesn’t explicitly reveal everybody who guests on the album, as there’s a prominent theory out there that Beyonce makes an appearance.

Jay-Z features on the song “Sorry Not Sorry,” alongside Nas, James Fauntleroy, and somebody credited as “Harmonies By The Hive,” which many fans have decided is actually Beyonce.

Nas and Jay-Z on the same song. Harmonies by the Hive, we all know Queen B is there too. Now we're talking , Khaled is going for broke! It's a must listen Album — 🇸🇿 Jabesi (@PDM_Online) April 29, 2021

“Harmonies By The Hive”… listen…. only DJ Khaled could do this. Nas, Jay and Bey on 1 track!?! I just whewww — “Nah” (@_LalaLands_) April 28, 2021

Rumors have actually been swirling before the tracklist reveal, as Khaled, Beyonce, and Jay-Z were recently all seen together. On top of that, Khaled revealed a few days ago he had to sign an NDA related to the project, which fans believe is related to Beyonce’s purported appearance on the album.

Beyoncé made DJ Khaled sign an NDA for HIS project 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/QtwWsFvdPW pic.twitter.com/BenwEEPxtG — uJobe (@wandileSithole6) April 28, 2021

A few weeks ago: Jay Z, Beyoncé and Dj khaled spotted together Now Dj khaled announces an album and a “GIFT” that he had to sign an NDA over which he’ll release an MV for THURSDAY. Beyoncé is coming tomorrow y’all how we feeling??!!!!! pic.twitter.com/rq5cYcFdLD — Ahmed (@AhmedHive) April 28, 2021

Khaled’s album is gonna have a Beyoncé feature on it he practically gave it away when he said he had to sign a NDA 😭 — nay🥀 (@nayelleee) April 28, 2021

It shouldn’t take long to verify or debunk these rumors, as the album is set to be released tomorrow.

Aside from the aforementioned artists, the album also features 21 Savage, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Big Sean, Bryson Tiller, DaBaby, Drake, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, Migos,, Puff Daddy, Rick Ross, Roddy Ricch, HER, Jeremih, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Post Malone, Barrington Levy, Bounty Killer, Buju Banton, and Capleton.

Khaled Khaled is out 4/30 via Epic Records. Pre-order it here.

