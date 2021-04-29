Getty Image
Fans Think Clues Point To A Secret Beyonce Appearance On DJ Khaled’s Upcoming Album

DJ Khaled revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album Khaled Khaled yesterday and it features a ton of household names. Now, fans think the tracklist doesn’t explicitly reveal everybody who guests on the album, as there’s a prominent theory out there that Beyonce makes an appearance.

Jay-Z features on the song “Sorry Not Sorry,” alongside Nas, James Fauntleroy, and somebody credited as “Harmonies By The Hive,” which many fans have decided is actually Beyonce.

Rumors have actually been swirling before the tracklist reveal, as Khaled, Beyonce, and Jay-Z were recently all seen together. On top of that, Khaled revealed a few days ago he had to sign an NDA related to the project, which fans believe is related to Beyonce’s purported appearance on the album.

It shouldn’t take long to verify or debunk these rumors, as the album is set to be released tomorrow.

Aside from the aforementioned artists, the album also features 21 Savage, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Big Sean, Bryson Tiller, DaBaby, Drake, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, Migos,, Puff Daddy, Rick Ross, Roddy Ricch, HER, Jeremih, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Post Malone, Barrington Levy, Bounty Killer, Buju Banton, and Capleton.

Khaled Khaled is out 4/30 via Epic Records. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

