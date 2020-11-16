Not only was Barack Obama the leader of the free world for eight years, but he’s also a talented playlist curator. Every so often, the country’s 44th commander-in-chief flexes his musical knowledge by dropping a playlist of his current favorite songs. Back in August, he shared his 2020 Summer Playlist which boasted tracks by Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Mac Miller, and J. Cole. But now, hes taking a trip down memory lane by sharing a list of his favorite songs from his presidency.

Obama shared the list in anticipation of his upcoming presidential memoir A Promised Land. “Music has always played an important role in my life — and that was especially true during my presidency,” he wrote alongside the playlist. “In honor of my book hitting shelves tomorrow, I put together this playlist featuring some memorable songs from my administration.”

The list bears some recognizable names. Beyonce has two thrown in the mix — her cover of Etta James’ “At Last,” from the soundtrack to the 2008 film Cadillac Records, as well “Halo.” Other artists that were in Obama’s rotation include Eminem, Jay-Z, Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Wonder, and more.

You can listen to Obama’s full playlist above.

