If there’s anything active social media users know, it’s the powerful presence of Beyonce’s biggest fans. The Beyhive, as they’re known, will rush to the singer’s defense whenever they deem it’s been slandered. So it’s no surprise that Trick Daddy felt their wrath after he questioned her singing abilities. “Beyoncé ain’t trying to give back to music and Beyoncé don’t write music,” he said during a conversation on Clubhouse. “Beyoncé can’t sing.”

The Beyhive quickly pounced, but others chose to handle it a bit differently.

On Tuesday, Trick Daddy’s restaurant, Sunday’s Eatery, was hit with a number of one-star reviews that seemed to be written by Beyonce’s fans. “The food was appalling!!” one person named Corey Goodman wrote. He added, “I’ve never in my life tasted such filth. The Lemonade, on the other hand, was divine” — a reference to Beyonce’s 2016 album.

One person wrote, “Disgusting food. Seriously though. The service was so subpar. Definitely do not recommend this restaurant, they can’t even sing.” Another added, “The food was undercooked but tasted overcook the restaurant smelled like wet dog, but there was a delightful bee’s nest outside waiting.” The reviewers also made sure to show their allegiance to the singer by adding a bee emoji to the end of their comments. In the end, they brought the restaurant’s rating down to a 2.6 out of 5 on Google.