Beyonce Is Now The Most-Nominated Female Artist In Grammy History

The Recording Academy unveiled its full list of 2021 Grammy nominations on Tuesday. While fans of The Weeknd and Harry Styles were disappointing to see the list, Beyonce’s listeners had reason to rejoice: The the singer racked up nine Grammy nominations, which helped her achieve an impressive title.

This year’s nominations mean that Beyonce holds 79 Grammy nominations, and 24 wins, throughout her career. The feat now makes her the most Grammy-nominated artist of all time, according to USA Today.

Beyonce’s Black Is King film and appearance on Megan Thee Stallion’s track “Savage” secured her reputation as the most Grammy-nominated artist of the year. The singer is up for awards for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, and Best Music Film.

Along with putting out music, Beyonce has been involved in a number of other endeavors this year. The singer debuted another collection of clothing from her Ivy Park brand, signed a multi-year partnership with the stationary bike company Peloton, and also revealed that she’s taken up the hobby of being a beekeeper and owns over 80,000 bees on her property.

See a roundup of all of this year’s Grammy nominations here.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.