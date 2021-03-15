Beyonce Now Has More Grammy Wins Than Any Singer Ever

When the Recording Academy unveiled their list of nominations for 2021, Beyonce led the pack at nine nominations. This made her the most Grammy-nominated female artist, with 79 nods to her name. But after Sunday’s ceremony, the singer boasts an exciting victory: Beyonce officially broke the record for the most Grammy Awards given to any singer, male or female, ever.

Beyonce was awarded four 2021 Grammys, bringing her Grammy win total to 28. This means that Beyonce has the most Grammys out of any singer. She was awarded for Best Music Video for her song “Brown Skin Girl,” Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for her verse on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (Remix),” and finally, Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade.” In her speech accepting the Best R&B Performance Grammy, Beyonce thanked all the “Black kings and queens” that inspire her artistry:

“As an artist, I believe it’s my job, and all our jobs, to reflect the times. It’s been such a difficult time, so I wanted to uplift, encourage, and celebrate all of the beautiful Black kings and queens that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world. This is so overwhelming. I’ve been working my whole life, since I was nine years old. I can’t believe this happened, it’s such a magical night. I know my daughter is watching, Blue, congratulations. She won a Grammy tonight, I’m so proud of you and I’m so honored to be your mommy — all your mommies. Y’all are my babies.”

Watch Beyonce’s acceptance speech below and check out the full list of 2021 Grammy winners here.

HISTORY MADE: Beyonce wins 28th Grammy Award, passes Alison Krauss to become the most decorated woman in Grammys history. pic.twitter.com/h0F483lADC — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) March 15, 2021

