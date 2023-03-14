beyonce and megan thee stallion
Even Megan Thee Stallion Had To Go Directly To The Source For Beyoncé Tour Tickets

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is the hottest ticket in town — which is ironic, since the tickets themselves are proving practically impossible to get. Thanks to Ticketmaster’s policy changes, which were designed to curtail resellers, as well as the generally insane demand for Beyoncé tickets in the first place, even the “Break My Soul” singer’s fellow stars are having trouble securing access to her shows.

However, it helps if you have a direct line to Queen Bey herself. Much like Swedish pop star Zara Larsson, Beyoncé’s fellow Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion put in the call to the superstar herself to make sure she didn’t miss out when the tour comes to town. During her red-carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight at Vanity Fair‘s Oscars party, Meg demured on revealing her source, but quickly revealed that she used her personal connections to lock down those tickets.

“I ain’t gon’ tell where I got ’em,” she joked. “You gon’ be hating on me but I got ’em… You know I called up directly… ‘Beyoncé! Let me get a ticket!’ You know Beyoncé is my auntie!” Check out Megan’s response to securing those Renaissance Tour tickets below.

