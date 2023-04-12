Donald Glover’s exaggerated the portrayal of Beyoncé’s super fans, the Beyhive, in his new video series Swarm. Although many parts were blown out of proportion, the show showed just how passionate they were about the “Cuff It” singer. Unfortunately, the U.S. soccer team is learning this the hard way.

On Tuesday, April 11, the team sent out a blast to commemorate player Becky Sauerbrunn’s 200th cap. In the marketing email’s subject line, the league pulled lyrics from the singer’s 2016 song “Sorry,” namely about “Becky with the Good Hair.” The line was used to refer to supposed an unnamed woman whom her husband, Jay-Z, inappropriately entertained during their marriage.

US Soccer really dancing close to the edge with the Beyhive today pic.twitter.com/tAACZxJkJX — Geoff Nelson (@32feet) April 11, 2023

As clever as the parties responsible may have thought the incorporation of pop culture into the release was, the Beyhive wasn’t having it. Later in the day, the team apologized for misusing the lyric.

“U.S. Soccer apologizes for the subject line of our email sent this morning to celebrate Becky Sauerbrunn’s 200th cap,” it read. “It was insensitive and should not have been sent. We have connected with Becky and apologized. We have also reviewed our approval process for external marketing communications and are committed to being more thoughtful in the future,” wrote the organization in a statement.”

Good job everybody … no notes pic.twitter.com/m1tBALi1LR — Geoff Nelson (@32feet) April 11, 2023

The Beyhive is having the last laugh or last line, as the songwriter sings, “Sorry, I ain’t sorry.”