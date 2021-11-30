While fans wait patiently for any word of her next musical endeavor, Beyonce continues to make moves in other areas. Her latest is a new Ivy Park collection inspired by collegiate fashion and to promote the new line, she shared a hype video featuring Ivy Park’s newest recruits. While fans have come to expect Beyonce (and Blue Ivy) to appear in the campaigns alongside a diverse array of models, to show off the new collection, she tapped an unexpected source for her newest brand ambassadors: the NBA.

The ad, which starts off with calm music and shots overlooking an austere university campus, quickly picks up its tempo as a bass-heavy beat fades in to overtake the classical vibes with a new, brasher attitude. The shots of students coolly playing table tennis give way to close-ups of NBA stars James Harden and Jalen Green (formerly and currently of Beyonce’s hometown Houston Rockets, respectively), dribbling basketballs emblazoned with both Adidas and Ivy Park logos.

The new looks suggest that the athleisure brand is looking to expand its influence beyond just hardcore Beyonce stans and casual exercise enthusiasts. According to Complex, Halls of Ivy collection will include 89 pieces of apparel, 11 accessories, and four new footwear selections including the Savage sneaker and Super Sleek Boot. The collection launches worldwide on December 10, with an exclusive preview via Adidas’ site on December 9.

Watch Beyonce’s latest Ivy Park campaign video above.