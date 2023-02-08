What Is Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Trail Collection’s Release Date?

Everything is coming up Beyoncé this week. After she made history with her Grammy win for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance, the presale for tickets to her upcoming world tour began. But that’s not all.

Tomorrow, February 9, the latest collection from Beyoncé’s Adidas-backed Ivy Park label will arrive, just in time to take advantage of all the good Beyoncé vibes this week.

Park Trail, the name of the new collection, appears to be centered around the great outdoors, with parkas and puffer jackets, hiking shoes, and cargo pants all in bold oranges and camouflage prints.

Ivy Park promoted the new line with a campaign featuring folks like Ice Spice and Offset (along with his son, Kody Cephus), releasing images featuring Offset decked-out from head-to-toe in deer hunter orange, a camoed-down Ice Spice, and even model Devon Aoki in an all-purple ensemble featuring a translucent trenchcoat, a knee-length sports dress, and matching sock boots.

Technically, the collection will be available online on February 9, while you can buy the pieces in real life at select retailers beginning February 10.

In other Beyoncé news, fans were relieved to hear that tickets to the upcoming Renaissance Tour cannot be resold for more than their face price as the unusual rollout for them made things a little more complicated than in the past.