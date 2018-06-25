Getty Image

The world had been waiting for a collaborative album from Beyonce and Jay-Z for years now, and now it’s finally happened: On June 16, the husband-and-wife duo, credited collectively as The Carters, released their joint record Everything Is Love, a surprise album that came completely out of nowhere. Even with all the hype surrounding the release, it was still uncertain whether or not they would be able to earn the top spot on the Billboard 200 over Australian group 5 Seconds Of Summer, who released their third album, Youngblood, on June 15.

Experts predicted a close race, and now the numbers are in: It was tightly contested, but 5 Seconds Of Summer came out on top and will lead the chart dated June 30, according to Billboard.

5 Seconds Of Summer’s 142,000 equivalent album units were enough to topple Beyonce and Jay-Z’s 123,000 units. Billboard notes that the band’s enthusiastic fan base helped create some distance between them and The Carters, writing that “Youngblood pulled out ahead in the last couple days of the tracking week thanks to a surge in album sales,” after the band told their fans how close the album was to earning the top spot. The assist from Niall Horan probably helped as well, since he tweeted, “This has got to be the number 1 record this week. Go get it,” and that tweet currently has over 125,000 likes.

Everything Is Love is out now via S.C Enterprises/Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment. Get it here.