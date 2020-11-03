Many musicians have used their platform in recent months to encourage fans to vote. Taylor Swift offered her support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Demi Lovato slammed Trump’s administration in her poignant single “Commander In Chief,” and Lady Gaga wrote a “cheesy” tune about voter registration. Now with the election just one day away, Beyonce has followed suit, announcing that she voted for Biden and encouraging her home state to do the same.

Bey took to Instagram to share her endorsement via a black-and-white video of her flexing an “I voted” sticker while sporting a Biden/Harris mask. The singer rallied her followers to join her in voting, writing: “Come thru, Texas.”

In other Bey news, the singer recently revealed she is a beekeeper — much to the excitement of her Beyhive fanbase. In a recent interview with British Vogue, she was asked, “What is something I would find surprising about you?” She responded, “I know it’s random, but I have two beehives. Real ones. I’ve had them at my house for a while now. I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year. I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties.” Responding to the singer’s surprise answer the interviewer said, “So, you really are the Queen B.”