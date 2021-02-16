Monday marked Megan Thee Stallion‘s 26th birthday and she celebrated the day the best way she knew how: by dropping a sizzling freestyle video. Fans and musicians alike praised the rapper’s talent and shared celebratory messages. But one celebrity’s happy birthday wishes outdid them all: Beyonce officially wished Megan a happy birthday, and now she feels on top of the world.

Beyonce’s kind birthday wish was publicly posted on the singer’s website:

Beyoncé wishes Megan Thee Stallion a happy birthday in new update to her website. 🐝 pic.twitter.com/p7ol5xarmj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 16, 2021

Shortly after seeing the message, Megan reflected on how blessed she felt. “I’m healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me, my boo love me (he mad at me rn but he still love me) shiddd Beyoncé love me, I’m just happy and blessed lol,” she wrote.

I’m healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me , my boo love me (he mad at me rn but he still love me) shiddd Beyoncé love me , I’m just happy and blessed lol — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) February 16, 2021

It was well earned as the rapper has been putting in a lot of hard work lately. Not only did she release the mixtape Suga in 2020, but she also dropped her debut album Good News, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Before that, she also earned her first No. 1 song after her Cardi B collaboration “WAP” broke the internet.

