Getty Image
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Feels On Top Of The World After Beyonce Wished Her A Happy Birthday

Contributing Writer

Monday marked Megan Thee Stallion‘s 26th birthday and she celebrated the day the best way she knew how: by dropping a sizzling freestyle video. Fans and musicians alike praised the rapper’s talent and shared celebratory messages. But one celebrity’s happy birthday wishes outdid them all: Beyonce officially wished Megan a happy birthday, and now she feels on top of the world.

Beyonce’s kind birthday wish was publicly posted on the singer’s website:

Shortly after seeing the message, Megan reflected on how blessed she felt. “I’m healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me, my boo love me (he mad at me rn but he still love me) shiddd Beyoncé love me, I’m just happy and blessed lol,” she wrote.

It was well earned as the rapper has been putting in a lot of hard work lately. Not only did she release the mixtape Suga in 2020, but she also dropped her debut album Good News, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Before that, she also earned her first No. 1 song after her Cardi B collaboration “WAP” broke the internet.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×