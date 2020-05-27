Megan Thee Stallion has been celebrating for the past couple days, and for a great reason: Yesterday, it was revealed that “Savage” (more specifically, the remix featuring Beyonce) finally made its way to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This is Megan’s first No. 1 song, and in light of that, she got a nice congratulatory message from her collaborator.

Yesterday, Megan took to her Instagram Story to show off the flowers that Beyonce got for her after her big achievement. The gift was also accompanied by a note that read, “Congrats on your number one, queen. Love, B.”

Beyoncé sent Megan flowers to congratulate her on their #1 with Savage Remix 🥺💕 pic.twitter.com/Q1bWwFm9LC — Megan Daily (@HottieSource) May 26, 2020

After the news broke yesterday, Megan shared multiple celebratory posts. In one, she wrote, “HOTTIES WE ARE NUMBER 1 ON THE HOT 100 FOR THEE FIRST TIME EVERRRR [fire emojis] WE F*CKING DID IT [crying emojis] thank you god [praying emojis] this is our first but it damn sure won’t be our last ! I love y’all so much [blue heart emojis] HOUSTON WE GOT ONE.” She added in another, “Hotties we’re number 1 on billboard and number 1 at urban and rhythmic radio. thank y’all. We did this sh*t together. Shout out to everyone who’s been going hard for these wins #realhotgirlsh*t”

“Savage” topping the charts of course comes a couple weeks after it initially competed for the No. 1 spot with Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj but ultimately finished second.